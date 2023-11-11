Dolphins' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 10

2 of 3

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The good news from the Dolphins perspective is that even if the Bengals beat the Texans, they have a long, difficult road to overtake them in the AFC standings.

The same is really true for any of the AFC North teams. Through the first half of the season the AFC North is the league's most competitive division. If the playoffs started today, all four teams would make the postseason field.

As such, it helps the Dolphins if they all cannibalize one another.

The Ravens are tied with the Chiefs at 7-2 and have made a case as the best team in football this season. However, they've struggled over the second half of the last two seasons. That's primarily been because of Lamar Jackson injuries, but there's still reason to hope they fall off a little bit.

That could start with a division game against the Browns. Cleveland lost 28-3 in the first meeting of the season but they've won three of their last four games since then. They also just got Deshaun Watson back from a shoulder injury in a 27-0 blowout of the Arizona Cardinals.