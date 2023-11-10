NFL Playoff Picture 2023-24 Week 10: Standings, Scenarios After Panthers vs. Bears

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season officially got underway with a 16-13 win by the Chicago Bears over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

As we inch closer to the playoffs, the postseason picture is already starting to take shape.

Here's a look at the projected playoff matchups entering Week 10 along with a deeper dive into the games to keep an eye on this week.

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 7-2

2. Baltimore Ravens, 7-2

3. Jacksonville Jaguars, 6-2

4. Miami Dolphins, 6-3

5. Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-3

6. Cleveland Browns, 5-3

7. Cincinnati Bengals, 5-3

8. Buffalo Bills, 5-4

9. Houston Texans, 4-4

10. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-4

11. New York Jets, 4-4

12. Indianapolis Colts, 4-5

13. Las Vegas Raiders, 4-5

14. Tennessee Titans, 3-5

15. Denver Broncos, 3-5

16. New England Patriots, 2-7

Projected Playoff Matchups

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2, first-round bye, tiebreaker over Baltimore Ravens)

2. Baltimore Ravens (7-2) vs. 7. Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) vs. 6. Cleveland Browns (5-3, tiebreaker over Cincinnati Bengals)

4. Miami Dolphins (6-3) vs. 5. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3, tiebreaker over Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals)

NFC

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-1

2. Detriot Lions, 6-2

3. San Francisco 49ers, 5-3

4. New Orleans Saints, 5-4

5. Seattle Seahawks, 5-3

6. Dallas Cowboys, 5-3

7. Minnesota Vikings, 5-4

8. Washington Commanders, 4-5

9. Atlanta Falcons, 4-5

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-5

11. Green Bay Packers, 3-5

12. Los Angeles Rams, 3-6

13. Chicago Bears, 3-7

14. New York Giants, 2-7

15. Arizona Cardinals, 1-8

16. Carolina Panthers, 1-8

Projected Playoff Matchups

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1, first-round bye)

2. Detroit Lions (6-2) vs. 7. Minnesota Vikings (5-4)

3. San Francisco 49ers (5-3, tiebreaker over Seattle Seahawks) vs. 6. Dallas Cowboys (5-3)

4. New Orleans Saints (5-4) vs. 5. Seattle Seahawks (5-3, tiebreaker over Dallas Cowboys)

Thursday night's game featured two of the worst teams in the NFC, so it had no impact on the current playoff projections. Also, the Bears own the Panthers' first-round pick in the 2024 draft, so the win only moved them closer to potentially having the No. 1 selection.

Still, there are several interesting matchups in Week 10 that could have postseason ramifications.

Let's start in the AFC North, where all four teams in the division are currently in playoff position. The Baltimore Ravens are in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, so they will be bringing their "A" game for their division matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens won the first meeting between the two teams in Week 4 in dominant fashion, as star quarterback Lamar Jackson recorded four total touchdowns to spearhead a 28-3 victory. However, it should be noted that the Browns were without quarterback Deshaun Watson for that game, so it can be expected that this week's matchup will be closer.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have winnable games against the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers, respectively. Luckily for Baltimore, it will remain in first place in the AFC North regardless of whether it wins or loses, as the team is two games up in the win column over the rest of the division. A win for Baltimore will also give it sole possession of first place in the AFC, as the Kansas City Chiefs are on their bye week along with the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

The other Week 10 games that feature two teams in playoff position are an NFC showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings and an intriguing interconference matchup between the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers and the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars.