Video: Cam Newton Reveals Jimmy Clausen Wanted $1M for No. 2 Panthers Jersey in 2011

AP Photo/Mike McCarn

Cam Newton wore the No. 2 during his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Auburn, but when he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the top overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, fellow quarterback Jimmy Clausen had already claimed the number.

And Clausen wanted Newton to pay an enormous sum to get it from him, as Newton revealed this week:

"He's like, 'Sh-t, if you want it you've got to pay for it.' I'm like, 'Cool, how much?' He said 'a million,'" Newton said. "I said, 'Boy, kiss my ass... A million dollars, bro? People don't make a million dollars in a lifetime, let alone I'm gonna give you a million dollars just for a f---in' number, bro. So I thought he was playin'.

"The motherf---er comes back and said, 'OK bro, I talked to my people, we'll do it for $750,000.' I said, 'Oh, oh you for real!' I hung that phone up... I called the equipment manager, I said 'I'm rockin' with No. 1.' I made an ode to myself, I said, 'That will be the last time that Jimmy Clausen will ever be heard of in Carolina.'"

He lived up to that promise. Newton went on to wear the No. 1 jersey with the Panthers, was the Rookie of the Year in 2011, won the NFL MVP award in 2014 and earned three Pro Bowl bids in his career. He led Carolina to four playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl berth in the 2015 season.