Vikings' Justin Jefferson 'Can't Put a Date' on Potential Return from Injury

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson doesn't know when he'll return to the field amid his recovery from a hamstring injury.

"it sucks not being able to play especially with most of my career being healthy but it's a process and the best you can do is recover," Jefferson told reporters Thursday.

He added of a timeline for his return: "Can't put a date on it at this very moment."

Jefferson injured his hamstring in a Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and has missed Minnesota's last four games.

The 24-year-old is also unlikely to play Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Monday that the team was still working through its options with Jefferson and was uncertain about whether to open his 21-day practice window.

Once a player's practice window is opened, he must return to game action within that window or he'll have to sit out the remainder of the season.

"It's getting better and better every day, just making sure it doesn't come back later in the season," Jefferson said Thursday. "Hamstring is a difficult injury because it lingers and it comes back if you don't put the right treatment into it."



Prior to going down with a hamstring injury, Jefferson caught 36 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns in five games.

The Vikings have since relied on rookie wideout Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell, KJ Osborn and tight end T.J. Hockenson, though Osborn remains in concussion protocol and could miss Sunday's game.

Addison has caught 41 passes for 534 yards and seven touchdowns, and Hockenson has caught 60 passes for 547 yards and three scores.

The Vikings are second in the NFC North with a 5-4 record and could desperately use Jefferson as quarterback Kirk Cousins is sidelined for the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles.