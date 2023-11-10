Every NFL Team's Most Promising Young Building Block After 1st Half of Season

Every NFL Team's Most Promising Young Building Block After 1st Half of SeasonNovember 10, 2023
Building a roster is no small feat. It takes time, player development, capital and patience.
While some rosters flourish quicker than others, each unit in football sees young faces arrive to impact new places every fall. At least, that's the plan for general managers across the NFL.
Through nine weeks, several young, core athletes have evolved into what look like impact players to deploy for the next few seasons. Some are rookies, while some have taken time into Year 2 to get their feet wet at the NFL level.
Players who coaches can rely on not only in the early portions of a ballgame but also in high-leverage situations to create a pressure on a quarterback, haul in a contested catch on third-and-seven or displace an edge defender one-on-one at the goal line.
Away from spry second-year stars such as New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson or Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson who have already become franchise cornerstones, the following is a list of players who have become foundational pieces with less than two years of NFL experience.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: CB Christian Benford
A sixth-round selection out of Villanova in 2022, Christian Benford has become a staple on the perimeter in Buffalo. A great find on Day 3 from general manager Brandon Beane, he has amassed seven pass breakups and allowed just two touchdowns in 17 career games played. Attention centered around corner Kaiir Elam after taking him in the first round of the same draft, but Benford has shined brightest so far.
Miami Dolphins: RB De'Von Achane
Already one of football's most explosive weapons, De'Von Achane has been a fine addition inside Mike McDaniel's offense. Injury has seen him miss time, but his ability to take it the distance on every touch will see him continue to thrive inside Miami's high-octane attack.
New England Patriots: CB Christian Gonzalez
Although a torn labrum ended his rookie season early, Christian Gonzalez was sensational in his four starts for New England. A man/zone versatile corner with the speed, length and coverage ability to shut down one-third of the field, he has the potential to become one of the league's best in short fashion.
New York Jets: Edge Jermaine Johnson II
Through just eight games in 2023, Jermaine Johnson II has doubled the amount of pressures (28) he recorded in his rookie season (14). The name of the game is getting after the quarterback, and his consistent improvement has seen him become a focal point of offensive lines every time they approach the line of scrimmage.
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs: LB Leo Chenal
We could have gone with running back Isiah Pacheco here, but that's just too easy.
The improvement shown from Leo Chanel from year one to year two has been fantastic. He's been excellent in Nick Bolton's absence, and he looks to be a cornerstone piece for the Chiefs moving down the line as an impact playmaker on both defense and special teams.
Denver Broncos: Edge Nik Bonitto
An explosive edge-rusher out of Oklahoma, Nik Bonitto has taken a massive step in year two. After totaling just two sacks in his rookie campaign, he's recorded five in just eight games this year. A twitched-up talent who can rush the passer from a variety of alignments, he's been a joy to watch early in 2023.
Los Angeles Chargers: Edge Tuli Tuipulotu
The current leader in sacks among all rookie edge-rushers (seven), Tuli Tuipulotu has made his mark in a variety of ways early on. Sacks and pressures always draw attention, but the way in which he sets the edge in the run game has showcased a defender beyond his years working alongside Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.
Las Vegas Raiders: CB Jakorian Bennett
Life at corner isn't easy in the NFL, no matter how much experience you have. A fourth-round pick in this year's draft, Jakorian Bennett has settled down over the past month after allowing 10 catches on 11 targets to start his NFL career. Not everything has been perfect, but for a Raiders roster searching for positives, his improvement is a welcome sign.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: WR Zay Flowers
A sensational playmaker at a variety of depths, Zay Flowers has exceeded all expectations in year one. Baltimore's leader in targets (60), receptions (45) and second only to tight end Mark Andrews in yards (472), he looks like a cornerstone add to the Ravens offense.
Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Joey Porter Jr.
Outside of what we saw from New England's Christian Gonzalez early in the year, there may not be a rookie corner performing at a higher level than Joey Porter Jr.
Six catches allowed on 21 targets, he has shut down his side of the field through two months of the season. Although Pittsburgh ranks 25th with 244.1 passing yards allowed per game, the 23-year-old has been a major bright spot toward the future on the outside.
Cincinnati Bengals: CB DJ Turner II
The starting outside corner in Cincinnati over the last month, DJ Turner II has been sensational allowing just 10 catches on 21 targets (215 coverage snaps). The fastest player at this year's combine after running 4.26 in the 40-yard dash, he's brought together his elite level of athleticism with sticky coverage ability so far in his career.
Cleveland Browns: OT Dawand Jones
After the Cleveland Browns placed offensive lineman Jack Conklin on injured reserve, fourth-round pick Dawand Jones stepped in and hasn't missed a beat. A huge figure at 6'8", he has allowed just two sacks in 296 pass-protection snaps, per PFF. While Cleveland has seen a rotation of names under center this fall, Jones has been an anchor along a veteran front five.
AFC South
Houston Texans: QB CJ Stroud
The job CJ Stroud has done this fall has been no secret. The Ohio State product looks like one of the premier young signal-callers in the game and a potentially franchise-altering addition in Houston.
Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Anton Harrison
A fluid mover whose ability in pass pro trumped that of his knack for displacing defenders in the run game, Anton Harrison has consistently improved this fall. He's allowed just two sacks in his last six starts and one or fewer pressures in 50 percent of his starts in 2023.
Tennessee Titans: RB Tyjae Spears
Expecting to see Will Levis' name? We'll save those conversations for another time. However, Tyjae Spears has looked electric in all phases in his rookie campaign and, depending on Derrick Henry's future, he could see his role dramatically increase moving into next year. Whoever is under center for the Titans in the coming years will be happy to see Spears align beside him as a multi-faceted weapon. Lineman Peter Skoronski was also an option here.
Indianapolis Colts: WR Josh Downs
A dynamic route-runner who plays much bigger than his 5'9" frame would suggest, Josh Downs has become a target hog within the Indianapolis offense. He's hauled in 18 passes (24 targets) and reached the end zone twice in the last month.
NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles: DL Jalen Carter
An overpowering presence within the guts of the Philadelphia defensive line, Jalen Carter already looks like an All-Pro. He's got superstar written all over his game and is a talent who will continue to wreak havoc on offensive lines for the next decade.
Washington Commanders: QB Sam Howell
The carousel of quarterbacks in Washington has seemingly come to a stop. The first pick of the fifth round in 2022, Sam Howell has provided reason for optimism for the Commanders. Currently second in the NFL in passing yards, he's looked extremely confident and decisive operating within Eric Bieniemy's offensive architecture.
New York Giants: IOL John Michael Schmitz
The New York Giants are a disappointing 2-7, but the play of rookie center John Michael Schmitz is a reason for optimism moving into the latter half of 2023. Although he's missed three games, the anchor along New York's front five has showcased powerful hands, a stout presence in pass protection and the cerebral ability to set protections against an NFL front.
Dallas Cowboys: CB DaRon Bland
Nine interceptions in 23 career games is pretty good for a fifth-round pick such as DaRon Bland. When he's not making a play on the football, he's a willing run defender, sticky in man coverage and forces quarterbacks to think twice when throwing his way. He's been one of the draft steals of the 2022 class.
NFC West
Los Angeles Rams: WR Puka Nacua
Currently second to CJ Stroud (Houston) in Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, Puka Nacua quickly announced himself to the NFL totaling a gaudy 33 targets in his first two starts. The BYU product ranks fourth in the league in receptions (64) and receiving yards (827).
San Francisco 49ers: QB Brock Purdy
No matter how you view the 49ers, Brock Purdy remains a major building block for the future under Kyle Shanahan. He won't win any "most talented" awards or shoulder an offense like many of the game's elite can, but he's efficient, understands what he's looking at and has consistently placed the Niners in a position to win games.
Seattle Seahawks: CB Devon Witherspoon
A sticky man corner with the instincts to dominate a third of the field in zone coverage, it's clear why Seattle used top-five draft capital on Devon Witherspoon. He's allowed only 28 receptions on 51 targets (54.9 completion percentage) and has a physicality matched by few defenders in the NFL. He looks to be a star in the making in a talented Seahawks secondary.
Arizona Cardinals: OT Paris Johnson
It remains to be seen who will ultimately lead Arizona under center in the seasons to come, but Paris Johnson looks to be a mainstay at tackle. Top-10 draft capital comes with lofty expectations, and all things considered, he has done a nice job on an island at right tackle.
NFC North
Minnesota Vikings: WR Jordan Addison
A first-rounder out of USC, Jordan Addison has scored in all but one game, hauled in 28 of his 37 targets and totaled 348 yards receiving since Minnesota's Week 4 win over the Carolina Panthers. He and Justin Jefferson will keep defensive coordinators up late at night for a long, long time.
Green Bay Packers: LB Quay Walker
The green-dot within the Green Bay defense, Quay Walker has taken a step forward in his evolvement in year two. He's become a more patient defender when attacking gaps, remains an explosive blitzer and can run with flex weapons in space. All good defenses start at the core, and Walker is a piece for both the now and the future.
Chicago Bears: OT Darnell Wright
The 10th overall pick out of Tennessee, Darnell Wright has elevated his game over the past month following an opening five weeks that weren't too shabby, either. He's allowed only one sack in his last 146 pass-protection reps, per PFF, displaying clean footwork and an immovable anchor. He'll be around for a long time in the Windy City.
Detroit Lions: TE Sam LaPorta
Fourth in the NFL for catches among tight ends (43), Sam LaPorta has quickly become a focal point within the Detroit Lions' passing attack. Another product out of the tight end factory that is the University of Iowa, he has wasted no time in asserting himself as a cornerstone piece within the Lions' offense.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons: RB Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson's numbers don't pop off the page in comparison to what we saw from him at Texas, but he's shown flashes of his elite athleticism and versatility in the NFL. There's no reason to second-guess why he was a top-10 pick, head coach Arthur Smith just needs to find ways get the ball to him as often as possible.
New Orleans Saints: CB Alontae Taylor
A versatile defender, Alontae Taylor has amassed over 410 snaps at both outside corner and nickel in his 20 appearances in New Orleans. Currently atop the league with 66 targets against, he's done an excellent job in the slot to limit chunk plays. Despite the amount of targets faced, he has yet to give up more than 81 yards in a game as the primary man in coverage, and he is currently second among all sophomore defenders in PBUs through nine weeks (5).
Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young
First overall pick Bryce Young is looked upon as the building block of building blocks from Carolina's perspective. It hasn't been pretty through nine weeks for him, but the immediate and long-term future of the Panthers organization rests on his ability to evolve into a game-changer under center. There have been flashes, but more talent is needed in waves around him to provide a clear evaluation window into what he could truly be.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OL Cody Mauch
A starter at right guard for every snap this year, Cody Mauch has been excellent within the lungs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' front five. A North Dakota State product, he dominated the FCS level, pre-draft process and has transitioned his game nicely to the NFL level. Watching him hunt down second- and third-level defenders in space is something to watch.