Every NFL Team's Most Promising Young Building Block After 1st Half of Season

8 of 8

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons: RB Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson's numbers don't pop off the page in comparison to what we saw from him at Texas, but he's shown flashes of his elite athleticism and versatility in the NFL. There's no reason to second-guess why he was a top-10 pick, head coach Arthur Smith just needs to find ways get the ball to him as often as possible.

New Orleans Saints: CB Alontae Taylor

A versatile defender, Alontae Taylor has amassed over 410 snaps at both outside corner and nickel in his 20 appearances in New Orleans. Currently atop the league with 66 targets against, he's done an excellent job in the slot to limit chunk plays. Despite the amount of targets faced, he has yet to give up more than 81 yards in a game as the primary man in coverage, and he is currently second among all sophomore defenders in PBUs through nine weeks (5).

Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young

First overall pick Bryce Young is looked upon as the building block of building blocks from Carolina's perspective. It hasn't been pretty through nine weeks for him, but the immediate and long-term future of the Panthers organization rests on his ability to evolve into a game-changer under center. There have been flashes, but more talent is needed in waves around him to provide a clear evaluation window into what he could truly be.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OL Cody Mauch