Victor Wembanyama, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid Headline 1st NBA 2K24 Ratings Update

Victor Wembanyama, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid Headline 1st NBA 2K24 Ratings UpdateNovember 9, 2023
Nikola Jokić remains the highest-rated player in NBA 2K24, but two superstars are fast approaching.
Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry each received one-point ratings bumps Thursday, putting them at 97 overall. Jokić still has a one-point advantage with a 98 overall rating.
Victor Wembanyama's impressive first couple weeks of the 2023-24 season also resulted in a two-point bump for the San Antonio Spurs rookie, putting him at 86 overall.
Here is a look at some notable names to receive an adjustment:
- Stephen Curry: 97 OVR (+1)
- Joel Embiid: 97 OVR (+1)
- Luka Dončić: 96 OVR (+1)
- Jimmy Butler: 94 OVR (-1)
- Damian Lillard: 93 OVR (-1)
- Donovan Mitchell: 93 OVR (+1)
- Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR (-2)
- Tyrese Haliburton: 90 OVR (+2)
- Anthony Edwards: 90 OVR (+2)
- Zion Williamson: 89 OVR (-1)
- Kyrie Irving: 89 OVR (-1)
- Trae Young: 88 OVR (-1)
- Tyrese Maxey: 87 OVR (+2)
- Victor Wembanyama: 86 OVR (+2)
- Domantas Sabonis: 86 OVR (-1)
- Scottie Barnes: 86 OVR (+2)
The first ratings adjustment also saw a major boost to Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (82), Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (82) and Detroit Pistons swingman Ausar Thompson (82), who each received six-point adjustments.
Youngsters Jalen Johnson (79), Jalen Duren (83) and Shaedon Sharpe (82) received four-point bumps.