X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Victor Wembanyama, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid Headline 1st NBA 2K24 Ratings Update

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 9, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 8: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the New York Knicks on November 8, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    Nikola Jokić remains the highest-rated player in NBA 2K24, but two superstars are fast approaching.

    Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry each received one-point ratings bumps Thursday, putting them at 97 overall. Jokić still has a one-point advantage with a 98 overall rating.

    Victor Wembanyama's impressive first couple weeks of the 2023-24 season also resulted in a two-point bump for the San Antonio Spurs rookie, putting him at 86 overall.

    Here is a look at some notable names to receive an adjustment:

    • Stephen Curry: 97 OVR (+1)
    • Joel Embiid: 97 OVR (+1)
    • Luka Dončić: 96 OVR (+1)
    • Jimmy Butler: 94 OVR (-1)
    • Damian Lillard: 93 OVR (-1)
    • Donovan Mitchell: 93 OVR (+1)
    • Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR (-2)
    • Tyrese Haliburton: 90 OVR (+2)
    • Anthony Edwards: 90 OVR (+2)
    • Zion Williamson: 89 OVR (-1)
    • Kyrie Irving: 89 OVR (-1)
    • Trae Young: 88 OVR (-1)
    • Tyrese Maxey: 87 OVR (+2)
    • Victor Wembanyama: 86 OVR (+2)
    • Domantas Sabonis: 86 OVR (-1)
    • Scottie Barnes: 86 OVR (+2)

    The first ratings adjustment also saw a major boost to Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (82), Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (82) and Detroit Pistons swingman Ausar Thompson (82), who each received six-point adjustments.

    Youngsters Jalen Johnson (79), Jalen Duren (83) and Shaedon Sharpe (82) received four-point bumps.

    Victor Wembanyama, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid Headline 1st NBA 2K24 Ratings Update
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon