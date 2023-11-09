Victor Wembanyama, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid Headline 1st NBA 2K24 Ratings Update

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Nikola Jokić remains the highest-rated player in NBA 2K24, but two superstars are fast approaching.

Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry each received one-point ratings bumps Thursday, putting them at 97 overall. Jokić still has a one-point advantage with a 98 overall rating.

Victor Wembanyama's impressive first couple weeks of the 2023-24 season also resulted in a two-point bump for the San Antonio Spurs rookie, putting him at 86 overall.

Here is a look at some notable names to receive an adjustment:

Stephen Curry: 97 OVR (+1)



Joel Embiid: 97 OVR (+1)

Luka Dončić: 96 OVR (+1)

Jimmy Butler: 94 OVR (-1)

Damian Lillard: 93 OVR (-1)

Donovan Mitchell: 93 OVR (+1)

Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR (-2)

Tyrese Haliburton: 90 OVR (+2)

Anthony Edwards: 90 OVR (+2)

Zion Williamson: 89 OVR (-1)

Kyrie Irving: 89 OVR (-1)

Trae Young: 88 OVR (-1)

Tyrese Maxey: 87 OVR (+2)

Victor Wembanyama: 86 OVR (+2)



Domantas Sabonis: 86 OVR (-1)

Scottie Barnes: 86 OVR (+2)

The first ratings adjustment also saw a major boost to Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (82), Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (82) and Detroit Pistons swingman Ausar Thompson (82), who each received six-point adjustments.