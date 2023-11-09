Report: Travis Kelce to Visit Taylor Swift in Argentina amid Chiefs' Bye Week

Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Travis Kelce is reportedly traveling to Argentina during the Kansas City Chiefs' bye week, and for good reason.

Kelce will be traveling to the South American country to visit Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour, according to Eileen Reslen of Page Six.

The international leg of the Eras Tour is slated to kick off on Thursday at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires. Swift will be in Buenos Aires through Saturday before traveling to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, for her next shows.

During this week's episode of Kelce's New Heights podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the Chiefs tight end hinted that he might be traveling to visit Swift during his week off.

Jason asked Travis which country he would like to play in next, suggesting Argentina and Brazil as potential options. He later asked Travis if he had anything exciting planned during the bye week.

"No, not really … I might just say 'f–k it' and just go somewhere nice, I don't know," Travis said. "My skin's getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny."

When Jason asked his brother if he had intentions of traveling "someplace south," Travis responded, "Somewhere south… Closer to the equator."

Swift attended multiple Chiefs games to support Kelce before departing for the international leg of her Eras Tour. While Kelce will only be able to attend a few of her shows during the bye week, it's possible he'll rejoin Swift on her Eras Tour following the NFL season