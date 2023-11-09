Is It Already Time for Lakers to Panic-Chase a Third Star?

2 of 6

The Lakers have been long linked to Kyrie Irving, dating back to his time with the Brooklyn Nets. He was eventually moved to the Dallas Mavericks via trade, re-signing this offseason on a three-year, $120 million contract (player option on the final season).

The Mavericks (6-2) are off to a better start than the Lakers. It's a leap to say they'd move Irving, but on the assumption that Dallas wants to go in a different direction—they may not find they have a market of precisely one team in the Lakers.

Once fractured, James' relationship with his former teammate is on much better terms. The challenge would be Irving's $39 million starting salary (including unlikely incentives, which count against the Lakers' hard cap).

LA probably needs to start with Russell ($18 million, including unlikely incentives) and Hachimura ($15.7 million). That's enough to match Irving's salary, but LA would end up about $350,000 over the hard cap with 13 players, one under the league minimum.