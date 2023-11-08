Jets' Robert Saleh Defends Zach Wilson amid Criticism: 'He's Doing the Best He Can'

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been a lightning rod for criticism amid the team's offensive struggles, but head coach Robert Saleh came to his defense on Wednesday.

"He knows there are a lot of things that he can do better. There are a lot of things we can all do better and he needs to get better. He knows that," Saleh told reporters. "I know the knee-jerk reaction to this is to always hit the panic button. But as a whole, with all the circumstances--considering all the different things that are happening on the offense ...--he's doing the best he can."

The Jets failed to reach the end zone in Monday night's 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, which ended their three-game win streak and dropped them to 4-4. New York has scored just eight offensive touchdowns in eight games, and all three of its touchdown drives in the last four games came on one-play possessions.

Saleh reiterated that the team is committed to Wilson as its starting quarterback going forward. The Jets' other options are journeyman Tim Boyle and veteran backup Trevor Siemian, who is currently on the practice squad.

"We're all on the same page with that," Saleh said of Wilson's status as the starter. "So any conspiracy theory that might be out there, we're on the same page."

Last season, Wilson struggled so much that he lost the locker room, forcing Saleh to turn to Mike White. This year hasn't carried the same drama, but it's fair to wonder how long Saleh can get away with defending Wilson.

The 24-year-old has managed to cut down on sloppy mistakes, but he's shown little improvement beyond that. He's completing 59.9 percent of his passes this season for 1,600 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. He's had to deal with an ever-changing offensive line that has been decimated by injuries, but there's still enough talent around him to be successful.