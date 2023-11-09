Fantasy Football Week 10 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

Fantasy Football Week 10 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep LeaguesNovember 9, 2023
The football gods aren't taking it easy on fantasy football managers for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
There's a chance—a really good one at that—that your lineup will be less than full strength this week. Injuries are always an issue at this point on the calendar, but managers must also contend with four teams on a bye who are almost all loaded with weekly lineup locks: the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams.
In other words, you'll need to do everything you can to put your best forward this week, which means both acing your lineup decisions and finding some hidden values on the waiver wire. We'll try to help with both by laying out our point-per-reception top 10 rankings at each of the three marquee positions, then spotlighting two sleepers—rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—who could beef up your lineups.
Cheat Sheet Week 10 Rankings
Quarterback
1. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. DEN)
2. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. HOU)
3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CLE)
4. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. DET)
5. C.J. Stroud, HOU (at CIN)
6. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. NYG)
7. Sam Howell, WAS (at SEA)
8. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. SF)
9. Jared Goff, DET (at LAC)
10. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. TEN)
Running Back
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at JAX)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. DET)
3. Alvin Kamara, NO (at MIN)
4. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at NE)
5. Travis Etienne, JAX (vs. SF)
6. Breece Hall, NYJ (at LV)
7. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at DAL)
8. Derrick Henry, TEN (at TB)
9. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. NYJ)
10. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NYG)
Wide Receiver
1. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. HOU)
2. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. DEN)
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at LAC)
4. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. NYG)
5. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. DET)
6. Adam Thielen, CAR (at CHI)
7. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at JAX)
8. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (at TB)
9. Deebo Samuel, SF (at JAX)
10. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. WAS)
Sleeper: Keaton Mitchell, RB, Baltimore Ravens (7 Percent Rostered)
The Ravens entered their Week 9 clash with the Seattle Seahawks having not received a 100-yard rushing effort from a running back all season. Mitchell, an undrafted rookie, came into the contest having not handled a single carry during the entire campaign.
Both of those streaks were snapped during Baltimore's 37-3 blowout win.
Mitchell needed only nine rushing attempts to erupt for a 138-yard performance. He obviously hit on some huge gains—a highlight 60-yard scamper and a 40-yard score—but he made good things happen just about every time he touched the football.
The Ravens, who have attempted a league-leading 300 rushes, need more explosiveness from this position. Mitchell looks like the perfect player to provide it. He is a must-add for anyone with less than stellar options at running back.
Sleeper: Demario Douglas, WR, New England Patriots (34 Percent Rostered)
With Kendrick Bourne shelved by an ACL tear, the Patriots have needed someone to step up as their new go-to pass-catcher.
Douglas, a sixth-round rookie out of Liberty, seems the leading candidate.
The 6'8" slot receiver brings a dynamic element to an offense that badly needs one. New England has looked to lean on his playmaking ability wherever it can, as he's caught passes (24 on 37 targets) but also handled carries (four for 29 yards) and returned punts (eight for 47 yards).
He's also seen 20 targets over his past three outings and cleared 50 receiving yards in two of those contests. His stock is clearly rising, so if you don't act now, you might miss out.