Fantasy Football Week 10 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

There's a chance—a really good one at that—that your lineup will be less than full strength this week. Injuries are always an issue at this point on the calendar, but managers must also contend with four teams on a bye who are almost all loaded with weekly lineup locks: the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams.

In other words, you'll need to do everything you can to put your best forward this week, which means both acing your lineup decisions and finding some hidden values on the waiver wire. We'll try to help with both by laying out our point-per-reception top 10 rankings at each of the three marquee positions, then spotlighting two sleepers—rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—who could beef up your lineups.