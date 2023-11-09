NFL Picks Week 10 Best Early Player Props to Bet Before Odds Shift

2 of 4

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens blasted the Cleveland Cleveland Browns in a 28-3 win in the first meeting, but Cleveland has been a tough team to pass against for most of the season. The Browns rank first in passing yards allowed and second in yards per attempt allowed.



However, we like the over r (-115) for this yardage total for a couple of reasons.



Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing at a near-MVP level right now, and the talented dual-threat has leaned a little more into the pass than he has in years past.



Jackson is completing an outstanding 71.5 percent of his passes, and while he's thrown for fewer than 210 yards in five of his nine outings, context is needed. A few of Baltimore's wins have been blowouts in which Jackson has seen little late aerial action.

