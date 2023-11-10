Justin Jefferson Questionable for Vikings vs. Saints amid Hamstring Injury Rehab

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is getting closer to returning.

The team has officially listed Jefferson as questionable to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Jefferson returned to practice on Nov. 8, opening the 21-day window for the Vikings to activate him off injured reserve. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has been out since Minnesota's Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hamstring injury.

Despite being without their best offensive player, the Vikings won four consecutive games in Jefferson's absence. Minnesota lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles during that time but acquired veteran backup Joshua Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals. In his first game with the team, Dobbs came off the bench and spearheaded a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Getting Jefferson back in the lineup would be an even greater boost to the Vikings. The 24-year-old recorded 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns prior to his injury, and he also recorded his first career rushing touchdown.

In Jefferson's absence, rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison has emerged as a reliable option on the outside, leading the team with seven touchdown catches. Veteran tight end T.J. Hockenson has also been steady with team highs of 60 receptions and 80 targets.