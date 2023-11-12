Jets vs. Raiders Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNF

Jets vs. Raiders Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNFNovember 12, 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders will host a struggling New York team with poor offensive production for the second straight week when they welcome the Jets into town for Sunday Night Football.
In last Sunday's 30-6 win over the New York Giants, Las Vegas looked rejuvenated under new interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who replaced the fired Josh McDaniels.
Now they welcome a 4-4 Jets team coming off an unsightly 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
This game can go a variety of different ways. Las Vegas could put a beatdown on the Jets much like the Chargers did, or neither team could get much going on offense at all with Gang Green's D still one of the best in the league.
Trying to predict the correct game script and going from there is the task at hand for fantasy football players taking part in DraftKings' usual complement of Sunday Night Football showdown contests. Here's a look at some thoughts and picks as we get ready for the game.
Top Captain Pick: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs
As good as the Jets' defense has been, opposing rushing attacks have found a way to at least be productive, if not efficient as well.
That's in part a byproduct of the Jets' sensational pass defense, a no-fly zone that often shuts down opposing aerial attacks. But running backs have enjoyed decent enough fantasy performances against Gang Green.
Per Pro Football Reference, opposing teams have either gained 97 rushing yards or scored at least one rushing touchdown in each of their eight games.
That's good news for Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who just amassed 26 carries for 98 yards and two scores.
If the Raiders find themselves running downhill due to a poor Jets offense that can't get going, that's great news for Jacobs, who should find himself with plenty of touches and a few scoring opportunities once again.
Jacobs should be a popular choice at captain ($16,500 salary, $11,000 flex), but his chance to explode for a huge game here is hard to ignore.
Breaking Down the Jets
There isn't much reason to have any faith in the fantasy prospects of any Jet offensive player outside running back Breece Hall or wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
At quarterback, Zach Wilson has endured a very poor year, ranking fourth-worst in passer rating among qualifiers. He has averaged just 11.4 DraftKings points per game and has gotten over that number just twice in eight games.
At running back, four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook appears to be an afterthought in his offense, and he had just seven snaps against the Chargers. Cook has 2.8 yards per carry.
People may flock to Michael Carter after he put up 8.4 PPR points (six catches, 24 yards), but literally all of that came on the Jets' final drive of the Chargers game.
At wide receiver, Randall Cobb is off the injury report, but he's had just three catches for 20 yards. His fellow ex-Green Bay Packer, Allen Lazard, has not fared well with Wilson, catching just 19 of 35 targets for 273 yards and a score. You can take shots at Xavier Gipson or Malik Taylor, but the upside is very limited given their lack of playing time and looks.
Tight end may be the most promising in the form of Tyler Conklin, who had six catches for 66 yards last Monday. He was also stopped two yards short of the end zone on the Chargers' final possession, so Conklin could have even had a better day. He's available at a $5,200 salary ($7,800 captain).
Conklin's 74.3 percent catch rate is first on the Jets among wide receivers and tight ends, and his 26 receptions are second-most. He seems to have a rapport with Wilson and is a good option for Sunday.
Looking at the Raiders
The Raiders defense and special teams are assuredly going to be rostered in excess after the Chargers' D/ST ended up being the optimal captain pick in the Monday Night Football showdown slates. Plus, Las Vegas just engineered its own beatdown, and it has one of the best and most disruptive pass-rushers in football in Maxx Crosby. What's not to like?
Well, the big thing is that the Raiders D/ST ($4,600 flex, $6,900 captain) simply might be too popular, and perhaps it's best to find other ways to get to the top.
The aforementioned Jacobs is the pick for the top point-per-dollar play of the week. No. 1 wideout Davante Adams is still a good option even though he hasn't scored a touchdown or topped 57 yards in his past five games. Ultimately, he's a superstar talent who can easily return to his All-Pro form within a rejuvenated franchise.
No. 2 wideout Jakobi Meyers, who has zero touchdowns in his first two seasons, now has six in eight games for Vegas, and you can head there as well.
A player who could go under the radar somewhat, however, may be tight end Michael Mayer ($3,600 flex, $5,400 captain). The rookie just played 88 percent of the snaps in interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree. That continued a trend where Mayer was playing quite a bit (at least 71 percent of the snaps over the past three weeks), but it's clear the Raiders are thrusting him into the TE1 spotlight.
That hasn't led to a ton of opportunities (10 catches, 118 yards over the past four weeks), but the second-round pick's talent is hard to ignore. It could be a matter of time before he breaks out.