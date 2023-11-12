Jets vs. Raiders Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNF

2 of 3

Elsa/Getty Images

There isn't much reason to have any faith in the fantasy prospects of any Jet offensive player outside running back Breece Hall or wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

At quarterback, Zach Wilson has endured a very poor year, ranking fourth-worst in passer rating among qualifiers. He has averaged just 11.4 DraftKings points per game and has gotten over that number just twice in eight games.

At running back, four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook appears to be an afterthought in his offense, and he had just seven snaps against the Chargers. Cook has 2.8 yards per carry.

People may flock to Michael Carter after he put up 8.4 PPR points (six catches, 24 yards), but literally all of that came on the Jets' final drive of the Chargers game.

At wide receiver, Randall Cobb is off the injury report, but he's had just three catches for 20 yards. His fellow ex-Green Bay Packer, Allen Lazard, has not fared well with Wilson, catching just 19 of 35 targets for 273 yards and a score. You can take shots at Xavier Gipson or Malik Taylor, but the upside is very limited given their lack of playing time and looks.

Tight end may be the most promising in the form of Tyler Conklin, who had six catches for 66 yards last Monday. He was also stopped two yards short of the end zone on the Chargers' final possession, so Conklin could have even had a better day. He's available at a $5,200 salary ($7,800 captain).