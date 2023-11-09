Panthers vs. Bears: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF

2 of 4

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It appears unlikely that Chicago will see Fields back under center this week. Rookie Tyson Bagent has started the last three games while Fields recovers from a thumb injury, and he's set to start again on a short week.



According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fields is officially doubtful.



Chicago would probably be a heavier favorite with Fields in the fold, largely because of his dual-threat ability. However, Bagent has shown a good grasp of Chicago's offense and will give the Bears a chance to win—if he can avoid turnovers.



Bagent has committed six turnovers over his last two games.



Carolina's quarterback situation isn't a whole lot better, as Young has struggled to live up to his draft status. Saddled with a supporting cast that lacks reliable options after Adam Thielen, Young has had only the occasional good game.



The 22-year-old threw three interceptions in his last start.



The potential return of Bears running back Khalil Herbert from injured reserve could be the difference maker here. Herbert was playing extremely well when he landed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and he and D'Onta Foreman have the talent to carry Chicago against the Panthers.



Stopping the run has been a major issue for Carolina, which ranks 25th in yards per carry allowed. A lot will hinge on Bagent's ability to protect the football, but Chicago should do enough to scratch out a home win.



The Panthers have just one win in 2023, and six of their seven losses have been by double digits.

