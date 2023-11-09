Panthers vs. Bears: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF

Panthers vs. Bears: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNFNovember 9, 2023
The Chicago Bears will host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday to kick off Week 10. While this isn't a potential playoff preview, it's a very intriguing game in the big picture.
Carolina traded its 2024 first-round draft pick to Chicago as part of its package to move up and draft Bryce Young No. 1 overall. The Bears could be looking to draft their own quarterback next year, depending on how things unfold with Justin Fields.
If the season ended today, Chicago would own the second and third picks in next year's draft. Win or lose, the Bears stand to improve the position of one of their 2024 first-round selections.
Fans who don't find draft implications particularly exciting, though, may be looking for other ways to add some spice to Thursday's contest. Below, you'll find a look at the latest odds, some predictions, and player props to consider for Thursday night.
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Date: Thursday, November 9
When: 8:15 p.m. ET
Live Stream and TV: Prime Video (ABC and Fox in local markets)
Line: Chicago -3.5
Over/Under: 38.5 Points
Money Line: Chicago -166 (bet $166 to win $100), Carolina +140 (bet $100 to win $140)
Preview and Prediction
It appears unlikely that Chicago will see Fields back under center this week. Rookie Tyson Bagent has started the last three games while Fields recovers from a thumb injury, and he's set to start again on a short week.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fields is officially doubtful.
Chicago would probably be a heavier favorite with Fields in the fold, largely because of his dual-threat ability. However, Bagent has shown a good grasp of Chicago's offense and will give the Bears a chance to win—if he can avoid turnovers.
Bagent has committed six turnovers over his last two games.
Carolina's quarterback situation isn't a whole lot better, as Young has struggled to live up to his draft status. Saddled with a supporting cast that lacks reliable options after Adam Thielen, Young has had only the occasional good game.
The 22-year-old threw three interceptions in his last start.
The potential return of Bears running back Khalil Herbert from injured reserve could be the difference maker here. Herbert was playing extremely well when he landed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and he and D'Onta Foreman have the talent to carry Chicago against the Panthers.
Stopping the run has been a major issue for Carolina, which ranks 25th in yards per carry allowed. A lot will hinge on Bagent's ability to protect the football, but Chicago should do enough to scratch out a home win.
The Panthers have just one win in 2023, and six of their seven losses have been by double digits.
Prediction: Chicago 24, Carolina 20
Bryce Young Over 31.5 Pass Attempts
In an ideal scenario, the Panthers wouldn't lean heavily on their rookie quarterback and would instead look to develop him slowly. However, Carolina really hasn't had that luxury because it has struggled defensively and struggled to run the football.
The Panthers are averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
This has led to a lot of dropbacks by Young, who is averaging 36 pass attempts per game. He has attempted more than 32 passes in five of his seven starts.
Given the trend, this over/under feels low. Young is -135, which feels like a safe play. If the Panthers are going to have any success against Chicago, it will likely have to come through the air.
While the Bears certainly don't have a shutdown defense, they've been fantastic against the run this season. No team has allowed fewer than the 3.3 yards per carry Chicago has allowed through the first nine weeks.
Unless the Panthers pull young for backup Andy Dalton, he should hit the over.
Miles Sanders Under 21.5 Rushing Yards
This is another low yardage line, and it's one that a 2022 Pro Bowler should hit. However, things haven't exactly gone swimmingly for Miles Sanders in Carolina this season.
With the Philadelphia Eagles, Sanders benefited from a tremendous offensive line and all the defensive attention commanded by Jalen Hurts. In Carolina, Sanders has had neither, and he's failed to live up to his four-year, $25.4 million free-agent contract.
In his seven appearances, Sanders has averaged just under 33 rushing yards. He's also seen a reduced workload in recent weeks, as Carolina has relied more on Chuba Hubbard. While Sanders did top 30 rushing yards in two of his last three games, he's recorded double-digit carries in just one of his last five.
Hubbard should again lead Carolina's ground game, and given Chicago's ability to defend the run, Sanders is unlikely to chew up a lot of yards as a runner.
Sanders is -120 to stay below the line, and he probably will.
