NFL Week 10 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

It's not difficult to get excited about the Sunday slate for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

After all, the games start early with a matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts in Germany. Then, rookie sensation C.J. Stroud returns to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals, and two franchises with storied histories square off in the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

If that's not enough, there is a potential Super Bowl preview between the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars and the latest edition of the AFC North rivalry featuring the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

Throw in a clash between Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers and Jared Goff's Detroit Lions, and there are plenty of enticing games to choose from throughout the day.