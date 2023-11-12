NFL

    NFL Week 10 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 12, 2023

    0 of 12

      PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 29: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
      Joe Sargent/Getty Images

      It's not difficult to get excited about the Sunday slate for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

      After all, the games start early with a matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts in Germany. Then, rookie sensation C.J. Stroud returns to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals, and two franchises with storied histories square off in the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

      If that's not enough, there is a potential Super Bowl preview between the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars and the latest edition of the AFC North rivalry featuring the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

      Throw in a clash between Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers and Jared Goff's Detroit Lions, and there are plenty of enticing games to choose from throughout the day.

      Keep checking back here for the latest highlights from all the action as the day unfolds.

    Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

    1 of 12

      CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 05: Gardner Minshew #10 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
      Eakin Howard/Getty Images

      Sunday's schedule starts with a game between the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

    Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals

    2 of 12

      HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans celebrates during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      C.J. Stroud will look to keep his excellent rookie season going when he returns to the state where he played collegiately and leads the Houston Texans against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET.

    New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

    3 of 12

      INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 29: Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints, Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrate after Kamara's receiving touchdown during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
      Justin Casterline/Getty Images

      The Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints in an NFC showdown at 1 p.m. ET.

    Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

    4 of 12

      PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs a route during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      The Green Bay Packers will attempt to get their second road win of the season when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET.

    Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    5 of 12

      PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 02: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Tennessee Titans in an inter-conference matchup at 1 p.m. ET.

    San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars

    6 of 12

      PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 29: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
      Joe Sargent/Getty Images

      In arguably the top game of the day, the San Francisco 49ers hit the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET.

    Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

    7 of 12

      BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
      Patrick Smith/Getty Images

      The latest edition of the AFC North rivalry between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens takes place at 1 p.m. ET.

    Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals

    8 of 12

      ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 5: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      The Arizona Cardinals will attempt to win for the second time this season when they host the Atlanta Falcons at 4:05 p.m. ET.

    Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers

    9 of 12

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 06: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 06, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
      Elsa/Getty Images

      Playoff contenders square off when the Detroit Lions face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET.

    New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

    10 of 12

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 5: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      The Dallas Cowboys will go for the season sweep of the division-rival New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks

    11 of 12

      BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass as he warms up prior to an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      The Washington Commanders will attempt to get to .500 when they travel to face the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders

    12 of 12

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 06: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on November 06, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
      Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

      The Las Vegas Raiders will go for their second straight win under interim head coach Antonio Pierce when they host the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.

