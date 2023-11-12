NFL Week 10 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's ResultsNovember 12, 2023
NFL Week 10 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results
It's not difficult to get excited about the Sunday slate for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
After all, the games start early with a matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts in Germany. Then, rookie sensation C.J. Stroud returns to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals, and two franchises with storied histories square off in the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
If that's not enough, there is a potential Super Bowl preview between the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars and the latest edition of the AFC North rivalry featuring the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.
Throw in a clash between Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers and Jared Goff's Detroit Lions, and there are plenty of enticing games to choose from throughout the day.
Keep checking back here for the latest highlights from all the action as the day unfolds.
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots
Sunday's schedule starts with a game between the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
C.J. Stroud will look to keep his excellent rookie season going when he returns to the state where he played collegiately and leads the Houston Texans against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET.
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints in an NFC showdown at 1 p.m. ET.
Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
The Green Bay Packers will attempt to get their second road win of the season when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET.
Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Tennessee Titans in an inter-conference matchup at 1 p.m. ET.
San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars
In arguably the top game of the day, the San Francisco 49ers hit the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET.
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
The latest edition of the AFC North rivalry between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens takes place at 1 p.m. ET.
Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals will attempt to win for the second time this season when they host the Atlanta Falcons at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
Playoff contenders square off when the Detroit Lions face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET.
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys will go for the season sweep of the division-rival New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks
The Washington Commanders will attempt to get to .500 when they travel to face the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET.
New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders will go for their second straight win under interim head coach Antonio Pierce when they host the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.