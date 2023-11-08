Giants' Tommy DeVito to Start at QB vs. Cowboys After Daniel Jones' Knee Injury

Ian Maule/Getty Images

The New York Giants already lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-0 once this season, and now they will go into the rematch with their third-string quarterback under center.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Wednesday that Tommy DeVito will start the upcoming contest against Dallas. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones tore his ACL in Week 9, and backup Tyrod Taylor is on injured reserve with a rib injury.

New York surely didn't envision starting DeVito for an important game when it added him to the roster as an undrafted free agent, but he has seen action the last two weeks because of injuries.

He entered the team's Oct. 29 loss to the New York Jets after Taylor exited, and he stepped in after Jones went down against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday. While there was some improvement from his first to second games, he still looked like anything but a franchise quarterback in back-to-back losses.

DeVito went 2-of-7 passing for minus-one yard against the Jets, as the Giants' offense essentially turned into a high school one that didn't even think about passing on most snaps. The formula almost worked, but the Jets drove into field-goal range to force overtime in the final seconds and then won in the extra period.

The Giants trusted the Illinois product to throw more against the Raiders, and he responded by going 15-of-20 for 175 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 30-6 loss. It was still an ugly showing with the multiple turnovers, and he was also sacked six times.

Things will only get more difficult from here.