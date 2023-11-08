NFL Rumors: Chargers' Brandon Staley 'Needs to Lead a Winner' to Save Job as HC

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley's seat is beginning to warm with the team sitting at 4-4 heading into Week 10.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday one belief within the NFL is that Staley "Staley needs to lead a winner in Year 3 in order to survive." Los Angeles is on pace to miss the playoffs for the second time in his three seasons at the helm.

The Chargers have reeled off two straight wins, most recently beating the New York Jets 27-6 on Monday Night Football. Defense led the way as the Jets had 270 total yards and lost three turnovers. Quarterback Zach Wilson was sacked eight times.

"We did the things that good defenses do," Staley said after the victory. "I thought we were physical tonight. We did a really good job against the run game. I thought we rushed the passer. We limited the explosions in the deep part of the field. And we were really good in the red zone."

The Chargers offense fared much worse against New York. Justin Herbert went 16-of-30 for 136 yards, while Austin Ekeler had two rushing touchdowns but gained only 47 yards on 14 carries.

If L.A. can get its offense and defense firing at the same time, then this could undoubtedly be a postseason candidate.

The next three weeks could be pivotal in that regard. The Chargers host the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens, both of whom are leading their respective divisions. Wedged in between those contests is a trip to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers, which could be tricky.