NFL Rumors: Jason Pierre-Paul Willing to Sign Practice Squad Contract with Contender

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Three-time Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul is looking to join a playoff contender, even if it means signing a deal that wouldn't guarantee him a roster spot.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pierre-Paul is willing to sign a practice-squad contract if it gives him the opportunity to join a team with playoff aspirations.

Pierre-Paul has been a free agent since the end of last season. In a recent interview on the Pivot Podcast (h/t Michael Obermuller of Heavy.com), he clarified that he wasn't thinking about retirement and is "trying to reach 100 sacks" for his career.

Amid a rough start on defense last season, the Baltimore Ravens signed Pierre-Paul to a one-year deal in September 2022. He appeared in 14 games (13 starts), recording five tackles for loss and three sacks.

In the AFC Wild Card game, Pierre-Paul had one quarterback hit and 0.5 sacks in a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was a quiet offseason for Pierre-Paul with teams not appearing to show much interest in him. It's been a bit strange that no one has at least taken a flier on him, given how teams are always looking for pass-rushing depth.

Pierre-Paul has been durable in the latter stages of his career. He appeared in a total of 52 games over the past four seasons. His production certainly isn't what it was during the peak of his career with the New York Giants, but a rotational edge rusher is a valuable commodity.

At the very least, Pierre-Paul's willingness to accept a practice squad would allow a team to get him in their building to see what he can do. If he doesn't look like someone who can contribute in games, teams could release him without any significant financial hit.