Early Grades for NBA's Top Players on New Teams

7 of 11

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards have quickly become equal parts national punch line and treasure, their current iteration developing something of a cult following banded together through its love for down-by-a-trillion shenanigans and an intrinsic incapability of averting long, wide-eyed gazes at chaotic unknowns occasionally manifesting as metaphorical wreckages.

Jordan Poole is part of this Wizards-as-anarchic intrigue. It says a lot that a current Google search of his name yields more results for Ice Spice than his play.

This is largely fine—so long as we don't lose the plot in the process.

Washington is rebuilding. That process is in its infancy. The roster stripdown and its resulting haphazardry is, for now, the direction. That's expected, even welcomed when pitted against the highway to nowhere on which the Wizards and their fans have been accustomed to traveling.

To that end, Poole has not actually existed out of pocket. The lowlights will make their rounds, and he remains a defensive liability, albeit one who has turned in more disruptive moments than normal.

Still, he's not hijacking the offense to oblivion. His usage is right in line with last year's mark, and while his efficiency has dipped, that comes with the territory of standing out amid the jumbled.

Fewer of his made buckets are actually going unassisted. The share of his attempts that come after six seconds of possession time have dropped precipitously, from 23.8 percent last year to 14.3 now. And though self-created jumpers and primary-decision-maker sets don't suit him, he is shooting 74 percent at the rim and 40 percent on spot-up threes.