Giants Sign QB Jacob Eason to Practice Squad After Daniel Jones' Season-Ending Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Giants made a move at quarterback, albeit one not likely to change their fortunes much this season, announcing the signing of Jacob Eason to the practice squad on Tuesday.

The move comes in the wake of Daniel Jones' season-ending ACL tear, which left just rookie Tommy DeVito and veteran journeyman Matt Barkley available at quarterback. Tyrod Taylor is currently on injured reserve with a rib cage injury and out for at least three more games.

There wasn't much recourse for the 2-7 Giants at this point in the season, with the trade deadline passed. They could have gone the veteran route, like the Los Angeles Rams did on Tuesday by signing Carson Wentz.

Instead, the Giants seem comfortable embracing the possibility of a lost season and a top-five pick. With Taylor potentially returning later in the season, an option like Wentz or Matt Ryan made less sense anyway.

It may be ugly in the interim, however. DeVito, 25, had a rough go of it on Sunday in a 30-6 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, finishing 15-of-20 for 175 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and six sacks taken.

Barkley, 33, has thrown for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and a 58.4 completion percentage in 19 career starts. He's bounced around the NFL, making stops with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-14), Arizona Cardinals (2015, 2017), Chicago Bears (2016), Buffalo Bills (2018-20, 2022), Tennessee Titans (2021) and Carolina Panthers (2021).

Eason, 25, has never started an NFL game and made just two appearances in his career, throwing for 84 yards and two interceptions. He's been rostered by the Indianapolis Colts (2020-21), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Carolina Panthers (2022-23) and San Francisco 49ers (2022).

So to summarize, the team's current options at quarterback, until Taylor's return, have combined to throw for 12 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in their collective NFL careers.