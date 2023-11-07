Cowboys Rumors: Martavis Bryant to Sign Contract After Reinstatement to NFL

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Newly reinstated wide receiver Martavis Bryant has reportedly found a new home.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a contract with Bryant, who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2018 season.

A fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Bryant appeared in 44 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders, who were still in Oakland in his final season in 2018. He has career numbers of 145 receptions, 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns.

"He's a guy that's a big, strong, fast receiver that we'll certainly take a look at," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said of Bryant on Monday.

The 31-year-old derailed his NFL career with multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy. He was suspended for the first four games of the 2015 season before another violation forced him to sit out the entire 2016 season. He was conditionally reinstated in 2017 before being traded from the Steelers to the Raiders the following year. He played eight games in 2018 before being suspended indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

After leaving the NFL, Bryant took time away from football before signing with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However, he never played for the team after being suspended for not showing up for his first training camp, which led to his eventual release. He then signed with the Edmonton Elks but was released once again before the start of training camp.

Bryant played in the Fan Controlled Football League in 2022 and the XFL in 2023, recording 14 catches for 154 yards in eight games for the XFL's Vegas Vipers.