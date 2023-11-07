Kyler Murray Activated to Cardinals Roster; Expected to Play vs. Falcons After Injury

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals delivered the update they had been waiting for all year, announcing on Tuesday that star quarterback Kyler Murray has been activated off injured reserve and is expected to make his season debut on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Murray has been out for the first nine games while recovering from his torn ACL, and the Cardinals have gone 1-8 without him this season.

Murray hasn't played since Week 14 of the 2022 season when he suffered the injury in a Monday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots three plays into the game. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Monday that Murray will be taking the first-team reps in practice this week as he continues to "ramp up."

"Pleased where he is at right now," Gannon said. "We'll see how the week goes."

Without Murray in the lineup, the Cardinals were forced to rely on veteran backup Joshua Dobbs for the first eight games before trading him to the Minnesota Vikings. Arizona turned to rookie Clayton Tune in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns, and he threw for 58 yards and two interceptions in a 27-0 loss.

Murray should provide a major upgrade for the Cardinals, but Gannon noted that he might not be the same player he was before the injury.

"We got to be willing to understand that it might not look like Kyler," Gannon said. "And I think he's got a good expectation of that. The coaches have a good expectation of that, but I know this: He's going to come out there and play his game and help us win."