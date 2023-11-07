Tiger Woods Headlines Roster, Ownership Group for TGL's Jupiter Links Golf Club

Tiger Woods Headlines Roster, Ownership Group for TGL's Jupiter Links Golf ClubNovember 7, 2023
Tiger Woods is the headliner for the sixth and final team for the inaugural TGL season, the league announced Tuesday, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
The 15-time major champion's TGR Ventures and David Blitzer, who is the co-managing partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, are the owners of Jupiter Links Golf Club.
Woods, a native of Jupiter, Florida, is also the first player on the Jupiter Links Golf Club roster. Three more spots remain on the four-man roster.
"Through its use of technology, TGL is a modern twist of traditional golf and ultimately will make the sport I love more accessible," Woods said in a statement. "Having the opportunity to not only compete, but also own a team to represent Jupiter is an exciting next chapter for me. I expect Jupiter Links GC to showcase the golf culture of my hometown as we compete against the best players in the world."
Woods hasn't competed in a PGA Tour event since withdrawing from the Masters in April. He underwent surgery on his ankle that same month for issues related to injuries suffered in a February 2021 car accident.
TGL is "an innovative golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR fusing advanced tech and live action in prime time," according to its website.
Games will be played at the indoor SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and 24 players will be competing across six teams.