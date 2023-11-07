Tiger Woods Headlines Roster, Ownership Group for TGL's Jupiter Links Golf Club

David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is the headliner for the sixth and final team for the inaugural TGL season, the league announced Tuesday, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

The 15-time major champion's TGR Ventures and David Blitzer, who is the co-managing partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, are the owners of Jupiter Links Golf Club.

Woods, a native of Jupiter, Florida, is also the first player on the Jupiter Links Golf Club roster. Three more spots remain on the four-man roster.

"Through its use of technology, TGL is a modern twist of traditional golf and ultimately will make the sport I love more accessible," Woods said in a statement. "Having the opportunity to not only compete, but also own a team to represent Jupiter is an exciting next chapter for me. I expect Jupiter Links GC to showcase the golf culture of my hometown as we compete against the best players in the world."

Woods hasn't competed in a PGA Tour event since withdrawing from the Masters in April. He underwent surgery on his ankle that same month for issues related to injuries suffered in a February 2021 car accident.

TGL is "an innovative golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR fusing advanced tech and live action in prime time," according to its website.