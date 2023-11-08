Six Telling Stats That Will Define 2nd Half of the 2023 NFL Season

1 of 6

Michael Owens/Getty Images

That's the Baltimore Ravens' point differential total, which leads the NFL by a margin of 35 points.

Nobody else has a scoring margin better than plus-80, and it's not as though the Ravens have been piling up on bad teams.

Baltimore has defeated the Bengals on the road and hammered the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks at home, and its only regulation loss came on the road at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens' schedule has also been tougher than the league average, per Pro Football Reference.

They have been quietly tearing the league apart. There have been a couple blips but nothing major, and they're rolling with seven defensive takeaways and an average margin of victory of 20.3 points on their current four-game winning streak.