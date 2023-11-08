NFL Odds Week 10: Top Longshots to Bet Against the Spread

1 of 3

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are riding a three-game losing streak, but they've had the bye week in which to prepare. During the week, San Francisco acquired pass-rusher Chase Young from the Washington Commanders, and it welcomed Deebo Samuel (shoulder) back to practice this past Monday.



The addition of Young and the return of Samuel should help a 49ers team that has looked out of sorts on both sides of the ball.



However, the Jacksonville Jaguars stand a very good chance of keeping things close or pulling the outright upset at home this weekend. The presence of quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a big reason why.



Lawrence continues to border on elite status, and he has the arm and the legs to gain ground against San Francisco. The 49ers were carved up by Kirk Cousins and Joe Burrow in their last two games, and they allowed P.J. Walker to engineer a fourth-quarter comeback before that.

