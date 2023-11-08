NFL Picks Week 10: Early Odds to Exploit for Best Over/Under Score Bets

2 of 3

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sunday's game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints should be a little less defensively driven, even if both squads are sound on that side of the ball.



New Orleans ranks seventh in points allowed, while Minnesota ranks 17th—but the Vikings have shown growth under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. However, neither team has a true shut-down unit.



The Vikings may not experience a massive offensive drop-off even after losing Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles. Joshua Dobbs took over against the Atlanta Falcons last week—after Jaren Hall suffered a concussion—and helped lead Minnesota to 31 points.



Minnesota has already announced that Dobbs will start against the Saints.



While it's taken for Derek Carr to gel with the New Orleans offense, we've seen growth over the past two-plus weeks. The Saints scored 18 points in the second half of their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and have averaged 31 points over their last two games.

