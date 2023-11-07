NFL Exec Says Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Should Be in Super Bowl 'Conversation'

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Despite a 6-2 record and the NFL's longest winning streak, the Jacksonville Jaguars are not being considered a serious Super Bowl contender.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Jags as +2000 underdogs to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, ranking them 10th among all teams.

One personnel executive thinks Jacksonville is being underrated.

"Jacksonville should be in the [Super Bowl] conversation," the executive told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The Jaguars would be the No. 3 seed if the season ended today but have their toughest stretch of regular-season games upcoming. Jacksonville will play the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens over their next six games, a sink-or-swim stretch that will allow Jacksonville to test its mettle against some of the league's top contenders.

The Jaguars close the regular season with three winnable games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans and have divisional games against the Houston Texans and Titans later this month. Should Jacksonville win all five of those games where it will be heavily favored, an 11-win season is the basement of its potential results.

If the Jaguars want a serious shot at competing for the top seed in the AFC, they'll need to at least split those aforementioned four tough matchups and get into the 12- or 13-win range.