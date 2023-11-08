Waiver Wire Week 10: Top Pickups and Drops

Waiver Wire Week 10: Top Pickups and DropsNovember 8, 2023
Fantasy football rosters are fluid, just like their NFL counterparts.
Fantasy managers must always be aware of who's producing, who's not and who's available to potentially elevate their squad.
With every addition, though, there must be a subtraction, so while spotlighting two waiver-wire targets—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—for Week 10, we'll also highlight two players you don't need to keep around. We'll focus on underperforming players rather than injured ones, too, as fantasy managers shouldn't need to be told there's no reason to hang onto Cam Akers now that an Achilles tear has ended his season.
Add: Keaton Mitchell, RB, Baltimore Ravens (5 Percent Rostered)
Baltimore could use a big-play element in its rushing game—at least one provided by someone other than quarterback Lamar Jackson—and Mitchell, an undrafted rookie, just showed the impact he can make in that role.
The 5'9" speedster handled just nine carries (the first of his career) and turned them into a whopping 138 yards. Seven of his nine carries went for five-plus yards, five spanned at least nine yards and three were double-digit gains, including a 40-yard score and a 60-yard run.
While it's hard to say how much action he'll see in a Baltimore backfield also populated by Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, Mitchell adds an electric element the Ravens other running backs can't. That should be enough to grant him at least more opportunities in Week 10, and if he seizes those chances like the ones he just had, he could be an asset for this offense and your fantasy lineup, too.
Drop: Dalvin Cook, RB, New York Jets (31 Percent Rostered)
For a time it seemed like Cook would be a real threat to swipe touches and playing time away from Breece Hall. That may as well be forever ago, though, as Cook has become an afterthought for the Jets.
He might theoretically have value as a handcuff for Hall, but if you're hoping for anything else, forget about it. Cook hasn't even seen five touches in any of his last three outings, and he last saw double-digit touches in Week 3.
Even when the Jets involve Cook, he isn't doing enough to buy himself more opportunities. He's averaging a career-low 2.8 yards per carry (his previous worst was 4.4), his 10 receptions have yielded only 47 yards and his next touchdown will be his first.
Add: Joshua Dobbs, QB, Minnesota Vikings (17 Percent Rostered)
Dobbs was traded to the Vikings at the deadline and didn't get a chance to get practice reps in, as Minnesota needed to bring rookie Jaren Hall up to speed as the spot starter for the injured Kirk Cousins. But when Hall himself went down (concussion), Dobbs was forced into action and had to hit the ground running with an offense essentially unknown to him.
Somehow, he thrived in that situation, completing 20 of 30 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading the team with 66 rushing yards on seven carries. He even authored an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive that resulted in a game-winning touchdown (a six-yard pass to Brandon Powell) with just 22 seconds left on the clock.
"I know he's very, very smart but I can tell you that what he was able to do in five days' time is as impressive as what I've seen a quarterback do," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters.
Dobbs, who had previously been starting for the Arizona Cardinals, is now the 10th-highest fantasy scorer at the position (one spot behind Cousins) and QB5 since Week 2, per FantasyPros. Dobbs' move to Minnesota gives him better playmakers (especially once Justin Jefferson returns), a better offensive line and better playcalling. He could really put up numbers in this offense.
Drop: Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos (46 Percent Rostered)
Wilson has plenty of name recognition and a trio of three-touchdown performances this season. Those must be the reasons why he's still rostered in nearly half of all Yahoo leagues.
Fantasy managers should have no hesitation in letting him go, though. There are simply superior options available in all but the deepest of leagues.
Wilson has a pair of 300-yard passing performances this season, but in his other six outings he has thrown for fewer than 225 yards. He hasn't eclipsed 200 passing yards in any of his last four games, and he even landed below 100 passing yards once in this stretch.