Waiver Wire Week 10: Top Pickups and Drops

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Dobbs was traded to the Vikings at the deadline and didn't get a chance to get practice reps in, as Minnesota needed to bring rookie Jaren Hall up to speed as the spot starter for the injured Kirk Cousins. But when Hall himself went down (concussion), Dobbs was forced into action and had to hit the ground running with an offense essentially unknown to him.

Somehow, he thrived in that situation, completing 20 of 30 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading the team with 66 rushing yards on seven carries. He even authored an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive that resulted in a game-winning touchdown (a six-yard pass to Brandon Powell) with just 22 seconds left on the clock.

"I know he's very, very smart but I can tell you that what he was able to do in five days' time is as impressive as what I've seen a quarterback do," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters.