Garrett Wilson Calls Jets' Offensive Struggles 'Inexcusable' After Loss to Chargers

Frustration is starting to mount for New York Jets players after the offense was held to two field goals and 270 yards in a 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson called the performance "inexcusable" while talking to reporters after the game.

"I hate coming off the field, looking our defense in the eyes and knowing that we have to send them back out there after three-and-out," he said. "Them boys are my dogs and they come out and ball. They put us in a great position. It's time for us to start returning the favor, man. It's time. We got to figure it out."

This looks like another season in which the Jets won't be able to take advantage of having one of the best defenses in the NFL.

New York held the Chargers to a season-low 191 yards. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had a career-low 136 passing yards along with the fourth-worst completion percentage (53.3) in his NFL career, and he was sacked five times.

The Jets rank third in passing yards allowed (174.8) and are tied for eighth in points allowed per game (19.5).

But the Jets find themselves with a 4-4 record through eight games because the offense has been one of the worst in the league.

Zach Wilson threw for a season-high 263 yards against the Chargers, but he fumbled the ball three times and lost two of them. He also got sacked eight times. The Jets have been held under 300 yards of total offense six times in eight games.

New York's only game with more than 22 points was its 31-21 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 5. The team has the third-worst offense in the NFL by points per game (16.5), which is actually worse than last year's squad (17.4).

Garrett Wilson is still putting up good numbers despite all of the issues on offense. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has increased his receptions (5.8) and yards per game (68.6) this season compared to 2022.

Despite having high-quality playmakers on offense like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, the Jets can't sustain anything because Zach Wilson and the offensive line struggle so much.