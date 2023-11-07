Chase Young Says He's 'Not Even Worried' About Contract After 49ers Trade

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Star pass-rusher Chase Young insisted Monday that a new contract isn't at the forefront of his mind on the heels of getting traded from the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers last week.

Speaking at his introductory press conference (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper), Young downplayed his potential looming free agency, saying: "I'm not even worried about that right now. I'm just worried about learning this playbook and just being the best player that I can be."

Young, who can become a free agent at the end of the season, was dealt to the Niners on deadline day in exchange for a 2024 third-round draft pick.

Washington made Young the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Ohio State, but after he was ravaged by injuries in 2021 and 2022, the Commanders decided against exercising the fifth-year option in his rookie contract.

That made 2023 a contract year for Young, and he has delivered in a significant way thus far.

In seven games with the Commanders before getting traded, Young recorded 15 tackles and five sacks, putting him on pace for perhaps the best season of his NFL career.

As a rookie, Young registered 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles en route to being named a Pro Bowler and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Over the next two seasons, injuries limited Young to just 12 games, and he had a total of only 1.5 sacks during that time.

Young once again looks healthy and locked in, however, and the Niners are hoping to reap the benefits down the stretch.

In San Francisco, Young is joining what is already among the most talented defensive lines in football, as he will play alongside the likes of Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Javon Hargrave, Javon Kinlaw and Randy Gregory.

As star-studded as the 49ers defense is, the unit has struggled when it comes to sacking the quarterback this season, ranking just 25 in the league in sacks with 18.

Young should help immensely in that regard, and if he does, he will likely earn himself a huge contract either with the Niners or another team.

The 49ers looked like the team to beat early in the season, going 5-0 out of gates, but they have stumbled lately, losing three in a row ahead of last week's bye.