Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and MoreNovember 7, 2023
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions travel to Los Angeles for a showdown with the Chargers in Week 10 and, based on the defensive holes facing the 'bolts, the former No. 1 overall pick at QB is set up to have a big day in a city he knows all too well.
Goff is one player that should have the attention of fantasy managers this week.
Who joins him and which sleeper may very well be the reason your team earns a crucial win?
Find out with this preview of the week to come in fantasy football.
All stats via FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Start 'Em: Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff can be an occasionally frustrating quarterback when it comes to fantasy, thanks in large part to Detroit gameplans that favor the run more than the pass.
Even with that said, Week 10 takes the Lions to Los Angeles for a showdown with a Chargers team that has surrendered the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 20.9 per game.
The team's secondary is leaky, to say the least, and Goff will be able to exploit it and find Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, and Jameson Williams downfield.
While Los Angeles is still susceptible to the run, Sunday's game may be the best chance Goff has to go out and throw the ball around for big yardage and a couple of scores.
With Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Tua Tagovailoa on bye week, there are more than a few fantasy managers who will be looking for QBs to come off the bench. If Goff is available in your league, pick him up. If he is on your bench, start him.
He could be the star of Week 10 in fantasy, with a favorable match-up and an opportunity for the Lions to further cement themselves as a contender in the NFC.
Sit 'Em: Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens ground game is always dangerous, and Gus Edwards has done a fine job of picking up the slack after JK Dobbins went down with an injury that ended his season, but he should take a seat on the bench in Week 10.
Not because of the emergence of rookie Keaton Mitchell, but because the Ravens have a match-up with division foe Cleveland and the Browns defense has been nothing short of stellar this season.
The Browns are fourth in the league against the run, giving up just 14.2 points per game and have allowed the sixth-fewest yards through nine weeks on the ground.
They are a stout defense and, while the Ravens may be able to trick them into blitzing and break off a run or two, expect Cleveland to dare Lamar Jackson to beat them.
Edwards will get his carries, but the production will be limited and you will waste a roster spot. Sit him this week, find a back with a better match-up, and re-examine in Week 11.
Sleeper: Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
In two of the last three games, Tyler Allgeier has had more carries than rookie phenom Bijan Robinson. He has also outscored him in fantasy points over the three-week stretch and has the same number of total touchdowns this season (3) as his more hyped counterpart.
He is also seeing more carries of late, with 41 to Robinson's 23, and more receptions out of the backfield.
Perhaps Robinson has hit the rookie wall, maybe he is banged up or still suffering the effects from whatever illness kept him sidelined for most of Week 7.
Whatever the case may be, Allgeier has been a more effective back, has a proven track record down the stretch based on his superb play as a rookie a year ago, and should have the attention of fantasy managers right now.
Against a bad Arizona Cardinals defense that is surrendering 24.5 points to opposing backs, expect Allgeier to get opportunities and cash them in as he continues to make the case to be the team's starter down the stretch, not to mention a back worthy of a spot on your roster.