Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

Jared Goff can be an occasionally frustrating quarterback when it comes to fantasy, thanks in large part to Detroit gameplans that favor the run more than the pass.

Even with that said, Week 10 takes the Lions to Los Angeles for a showdown with a Chargers team that has surrendered the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 20.9 per game.

The team's secondary is leaky, to say the least, and Goff will be able to exploit it and find Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, and Jameson Williams downfield.

While Los Angeles is still susceptible to the run, Sunday's game may be the best chance Goff has to go out and throw the ball around for big yardage and a couple of scores.

With Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Tua Tagovailoa on bye week, there are more than a few fantasy managers who will be looking for QBs to come off the bench. If Goff is available in your league, pick him up. If he is on your bench, start him.