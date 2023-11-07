Jets' Aaron Rodgers Says 'Give Me a Few Weeks' When Asked About Return from Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

The prospect of an imminent Aaron Rodgers' return this season continues to linger over the New York Jets and the NFL.

Just a couple of months after tearing his achilles in the Jets' season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the four-time league MVP continues to recover at an alarming rate and is still fanning the flames of a potential comeback.

While greeting Los Angeles Chargers' safety Derwin James following the Jets' loss Monday night at MetLife Stadium, Rodgers told the All-Pro that he needs a few weeks to get back on the field.

As he has for the past few games, Rodgers could be seen throwing a football down the field in pregame warmups, looking relatively comfortable despite suffering such a major injury.

The 39-year-old even went into a drop back before launching a pass.

The Jets will sincerely be hoping that Rodgers' return is just a few weeks away and that it's not too late by the time he does. Particularly after Monday night's lethargic offensive performance against the Chargers.

Going up against the second-worst defensive unit in the NFL, Zach Wilson and the rest of New York's offense couldn't even manage to get in the end zone as they turned the ball over three times in the 27-6 loss.

And it came on a night in which the Jets' defense completely contained Chargers' star quarterback Justin Herbert, holding him to under 140 yards passing.