Ranking Juan Soto's Top 10 Landing Spots Amid MLB Trade Rumors

10. Los Angeles Dodgers

9. Arizona Diamondbacks

If the Padres are willing to trade Soto within the NL West, the San Francisco Giants make the most sense, and they rank in our top five as a result. But the Dodgers certainly have the money (and a vacancy in left field) to make a run at Soto. The Diamondbacks, who also have a vacancy in left with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. heading into free agency, might view Soto as the missing piece that can bring them a World Series ring in 2024.

8. Baltimore Orioles

One of these days, the Orioles are going to spend some money, right? Even after all of the solid rookies they've churned out over the past two years, the O's still have a farm system more than deep enough to put together a great package without gutting themselves. While we don't have Baltimore in the top five for a Soto trade in the offseason, the O's may well be the top candidate to land him if he's still on the market next summer as a two-month rental.

7. Toronto Blue Jays

Between Matt Chapman, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Kevin Kiermaier and Brandon Belt, the Blue Jays have more than $50 million freeing up from departing free agents. And because they have inexplicably refused to sign either Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette to long-term extensions, they have the future capital to trade for Soto and immediately make him the face of their franchise for the next decade. The problem is that they have one of the worst farm systems at the moment, so putting together a top-five offer could be a challenge, even if this would be a good fit.

6. Chicago Cubs

After spending big for a new manager and after losing both Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman to free agency, the Cubs figure to be pretty aggressive this offseason. But do they really need an outfielder when they're already committed to a combined $120 million between Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ through the next three seasons? And when Pete Crow-Armstrong might be the next big thing in baseball?