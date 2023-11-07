X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Joey Bosa, Chargers Defense Praised by NFL Fans as Justin Herbert, LAC Win vs. Jets

    Francisco RosaNovember 7, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 06: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on November 06, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    Who said the Los Angeles Chargers couldn't play defense?

    Entering the night as the second-worst unit in the league in yards allowed—trailing only the Denver Broncos—the Chargers' defense stepped up big time on a night their squad truly needed them in a 27-6 win over New York Jets on Monday at MetLife Stadium.

    Zach Wilson and a struggling Jets' offense barely had any time to breath for long stretches of the game as Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and the rest of Los Angeles' pass rushing group were hunting him at every opportunity.

    The Chargers (4-4) managed to rack up seven sacks on the night, 2.5 of which came from Bosa. Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu had two apiece as the Jets' offensive line couldn't hold up against the their pressure.

    Los Angeles' defense also dominated the turnover battle, forcing four fumbles and recovering three—helping their offense put points up on the board while not allowing the Jets (4-4) to get a touchdown.

    And boy, did the Chargers' offense need it.

    Typically the strong point of this team, Justin Herbert and his arsenal of weapons were held down by an elite New York defense.

    Joey Bosa, Chargers Defense Praised by NFL Fans as Justin Herbert, LAC Win vs. Jets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Herbert had just 136 passing yards while completing 16-of-30 passes. Austin Ekeler had 47 yards on the ground and two touchdowns as the Chargers were out gained 270-191 in terms of total offense.

    So, rightfully, the lion's share of the praise went to Los Angeles' defense, which won the night.

    NFL on Prime Video @NFLonPrime

    The Chargers defense forces another big turnover! <br><br>🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/kgTH3GOWrV">pic.twitter.com/kgTH3GOWrV</a>

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    ANOTHER turnover forced by the Chargers defense ⚡️<br><br>2 for LA in the first quarter<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/BeobE9kVwU">pic.twitter.com/BeobE9kVwU</a>

    NFL on Prime Video @NFLonPrime

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/chargers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chargers</a> defense is feeling themselves early!<br><br>(Via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/1bBaErktlJ">pic.twitter.com/1bBaErktlJ</a>

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    Zach Wilson drops back<br><br>Chargers defense:<a href="https://t.co/ESglUdZpjc">pic.twitter.com/ESglUdZpjc</a>

    Eric Smith @Eric_L_Smith

    Hey look, another 3rd-down sack from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> defense.<br><br>Tuli gets his 2nd of the night.

    j 🍪 @jessisbest_

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/chargers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chargers</a> offense plays bad… the defense plays good… we can never have it both ways, can we? <a href="https://t.co/REWllyPJlK">pic.twitter.com/REWllyPJlK</a>

    Trill Withers @TylerIAm

    Chargers defense turns into the 85 bears tonight. This is rich

    $$tew @Stew20k

    Chargers run defense being good is hilarious man.

    Alex Insdorf @alexinsdorf99

    Cannot overstate how much of a win it is for the Chargers defense if they get this version of Joey Bosa the rest of the year.

    Bookmakers Review @BMRReviews

    The Chargers (-3) defense comes up with another huge play! ⚡️⚡️ <a href="https://t.co/wW7EEe2vce">pic.twitter.com/wW7EEe2vce</a>

    NickMan @BrokenNickMan16

    Chargers Defense: Breathes<br><br>Jets O Line: <a href="https://t.co/EGJXrZvq7j">pic.twitter.com/EGJXrZvq7j</a>

    NFL on Prime Video @NFLonPrime

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/chargers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chargers</a> defense is cooking!<br><br>They have 6 sacks tonight. 😤 <a href="https://t.co/BBWFaN7sHM">pic.twitter.com/BBWFaN7sHM</a>

    David Droegemeier @DrotalkSD

    Tuli Tuipulotu with another MONSTER SACK that forces another punt. This is the best this Chargers defense has ever looked under Head Coach Brandon Staley.

    Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr

    I don't remember the chargers defense being this dominant. How bad is this Jets offense

    Daniel Wade @dantalkssports

    After allowing a couple of chunk plays, the Chargers defense comes up with back-to-back sacks to hold New York to a field goal. <br><br>Bent, but didn't break.

    𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 𝗗𝗙𝗦 & 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗦 @LineStarApp

    People who played Chargers defense: <a href="https://t.co/iEyaJYprGq">pic.twitter.com/iEyaJYprGq</a>

    steven lopez @sglopez2605

    This <a href="https://twitter.com/chargers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chargers</a> defense is balling outta their minds tonight !!! Dam what a performance ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️

    betr @betr

    Live look at the guy in your league who started the Chargers defense this week in fantasy 🤑🤣<br> <a href="https://t.co/YLNhZXPqXG">pic.twitter.com/YLNhZXPqXG</a>

    CHARGERS⚡️TRUTHER @ChargersTruther

    I beg your pardon, is that Staley's Defense?

    Dan Leberfeld @jetswhispers

    The Chargers' defense is clearly better than advertised.

    Mel @whatthesports_

    This is the first game in a long time I feel like the Chargers defense has stepped up when Herbert wasn't excellent. Partially on Zach Wilson, but they're the reason the Chargers are winning this game. Need more of that if they're going to make the playoffs this year!!

    Next up for the Chargers is a much stiffer test as they go up against the Detroit Lions—who have proven themselves to be among the elite class of the NFC this season. They'll be hoping to keep the good time rolling as they try to stay in the Wild Card hunt.