Joey Bosa, Chargers Defense Praised by NFL Fans as Justin Herbert, LAC Win vs. Jets

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Who said the Los Angeles Chargers couldn't play defense?

Entering the night as the second-worst unit in the league in yards allowed—trailing only the Denver Broncos—the Chargers' defense stepped up big time on a night their squad truly needed them in a 27-6 win over New York Jets on Monday at MetLife Stadium.

Zach Wilson and a struggling Jets' offense barely had any time to breath for long stretches of the game as Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and the rest of Los Angeles' pass rushing group were hunting him at every opportunity.

The Chargers (4-4) managed to rack up seven sacks on the night, 2.5 of which came from Bosa. Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu had two apiece as the Jets' offensive line couldn't hold up against the their pressure.

Los Angeles' defense also dominated the turnover battle, forcing four fumbles and recovering three—helping their offense put points up on the board while not allowing the Jets (4-4) to get a touchdown.

And boy, did the Chargers' offense need it.

Typically the strong point of this team, Justin Herbert and his arsenal of weapons were held down by an elite New York defense.

Herbert had just 136 passing yards while completing 16-of-30 passes. Austin Ekeler had 47 yards on the ground and two touchdowns as the Chargers were out gained 270-191 in terms of total offense.

So, rightfully, the lion's share of the praise went to Los Angeles' defense, which won the night.