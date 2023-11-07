X

    Caitlin Clark's Dominance Hyped by WCBB Fans After Scoring 28 in Iowa's Win vs. FDU

    Francisco RosaNovember 7, 2023

    IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 15: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks off the court during the second half against the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium during the Crossover at Kinnick event on October 15, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
    Matthew Holst/Getty Images

    Caitlin Clark is back with a vengeance.

    Arguably the best player in women's college hoops, Clark returned to her bucket-getting ways Monday night in the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes' season opening 102-46 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

    The reigning AP Player of the Year picked up right where she left off last season when she led the program to its first-ever national title game appearance. She dropped a game-high 28 points—21 of which came in the first half—in the blowout in front of a raucous crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena .

    She also had 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals with no turnovers.

    Much like last season, Clark kept up her reputation as an expert marksman but also showed off her ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim. She finished 4-of-9 from three-point range, just burning the Knights from the outside.

    It was a statement performance from Clark and her squad as they attempt to redeem themselves following a loss to Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers.

    Clark wasn't the only that balled out, the Hawkeyes also got good contributions from role players like Hannah Stuelke (22 points) and Sharon Goodman (28). And they'll need that throughout the season if Iowa is going to have any hope of winning a national title.

    In the end, Hawkeyes' fans were in awe of Clark's play to start the new campaign.

    Women's Hoopz @WBBWorldWide

    Caitlin Clark tonight: <br><br>28 PTS | 7 REB | 10 AST | 11-17 FG <br><br>#3 Iowa defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 102-46! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAW?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAW</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/IowaWBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IowaWBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/sLBGvq6czw">pic.twitter.com/sLBGvq6czw</a>

    CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 @CBSSportsCBB

    Caitlin Clark got fouled after draining the logo shot 🤩 <a href="https://twitter.com/IowaWBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IowaWBB</a> <br><br>🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/HeavensFX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HeavensFX</a> <a href="https://t.co/w25RzeVAbs">pic.twitter.com/w25RzeVAbs</a>

    RedditCFB @RedditCFB

    Iowa Football needs an OC, and Caitlin Clark is available. <a href="https://t.co/RylBDDCPHu">pic.twitter.com/RylBDDCPHu</a>

    Heavens! @HeavensFX

    Caitlin Clark's 10th assist for a double double<br>26 pts<br>10 asst<br>7 reb <a href="https://t.co/IRWJvOzAM4">pic.twitter.com/IRWJvOzAM4</a>

    B/R Hoops @brhoops

    Caitlin Clark at halftime:<br><br>21 PTS on 8/12 shooting, 3 AST, 0 TO<br><br>Iowa is up 60-24 😳 <a href="https://t.co/zQFH5pwfkA">pic.twitter.com/zQFH5pwfkA</a>

    Taka Kauri @takamaikauri

    Caitlin Clark is still good. <a href="https://t.co/hW490B8W9m">pic.twitter.com/hW490B8W9m</a>

    stan verrett @stanverrett

    One thing women's college basketball has over the men's game: returning STARS. That drives narratives and interest. LSU and Iowa sold out season tickets in part because Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are back. One and dones in the men's game don't allow that in so many cases.

    Chad Leistikow🆑 @ChadLeistikow

    Caitlin Clark checks out for the night. <br><br>Her Game 1 line: 26 pts, 7 rebs, 10 asts, 0 TOs, 24 mins, +53 rating.

    Lexie Brown @Lexiebrown

    Caitlin Clark might average 30 this season.

    Joe Hugen @Joe_Hugen

    Going to be a fun season. Iowa women poised to make another deep run. Caitlin Clark doing only things she can do.<br><br>Heck of a play here by Molly Davis! <a href="https://t.co/B316kQtBK3">https://t.co/B316kQtBK3</a>

    David Eickholt @DavidEickholt

    I have never seen a player make the difficult look so easy.<br><br>What Caitlin Clark does every single night/possession is so unbelievably tough, but it's second nature to her. <br><br>Handful of plays where I just shake my head.

    David Eickholt @DavidEickholt

    I doubt Caitlin Clark will stay in that long and she'll turn up the passing... but she could have 60 tonight with ease if she really wanted to.

    Cody Foster @Co2dy_Foster

    Enjoy Caitlin Clark and the rest of this team. If you're going in to it, hell bent they're gonna make it back to the Nat'l Championship, otherwise it's a failure, you're doing it wrong. Generational talent and team. We probably won't see it again. Enjoy it. Go Hawks.

    David Eickholt @DavidEickholt

    Caitlin Clark's first logo three-pointer of the season.<br><br>It took less than 3 minutes.

    Nick @nicksantos_14

    LSU women already about to lose game 1 while Caitlin Clark bout to have a triple double. Love to see it

    Next up for Clark and Iowa is a much stiffer test as they'll take on a fellow Final Four competitor in the No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday night.