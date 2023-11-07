Caitlin Clark's Dominance Hyped by WCBB Fans After Scoring 28 in Iowa's Win vs. FDU

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark is back with a vengeance.

Arguably the best player in women's college hoops, Clark returned to her bucket-getting ways Monday night in the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes' season opening 102-46 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

The reigning AP Player of the Year picked up right where she left off last season when she led the program to its first-ever national title game appearance. She dropped a game-high 28 points—21 of which came in the first half—in the blowout in front of a raucous crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena .

She also had 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals with no turnovers.

Much like last season, Clark kept up her reputation as an expert marksman but also showed off her ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim. She finished 4-of-9 from three-point range, just burning the Knights from the outside.

It was a statement performance from Clark and her squad as they attempt to redeem themselves following a loss to Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers.

Clark wasn't the only that balled out, the Hawkeyes also got good contributions from role players like Hannah Stuelke (22 points) and Sharon Goodman (28). And they'll need that throughout the season if Iowa is going to have any hope of winning a national title.

In the end, Hawkeyes' fans were in awe of Clark's play to start the new campaign.