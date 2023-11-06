Cardinals' Kyler Murray to Return From Knee Injury vs. Falcons If Practice Goes Well

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Kyler Murray's return to action may finally be imminent after Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon announced that the star signal-caller will get the start against the Atlanta Falcons if practice goes well during the week.

Murray is expected to take the first-team snaps during practice following Clayton Tune's start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns that resulted in the team's sixth consecutive loss.

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick hasn't played since tearing his ACL last season in a Week 14 game against the New England Patriots. He was designated to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Oct. 18.

As a result of being designated to return to action, Murray's 21-day practice window opened up, meaning the organization had that time frame to activate him from the PUP list or risk ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

That 21-day window expires this week, making it all the more likely that Murray will be activated and play against the Falcons. Murray returned to the practice field for the first time two weeks ago.

Despite being without Murray, the Cardinals got some decent quarterback play from Josh Dobbs in his absence but wound up trading the latter to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Oct. 31.

Dobbs threw for 1,569 yards to go along with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had 258 yards and three more scores on the ground.

The last time the football world saw Murray on the gridiron, he was in the midst of subpar season with a mediocre Cardinals' squad. He went 3-8 prior to the ACL injury, throwing for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.