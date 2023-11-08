Decisions the Raiders Should Regret 1 Week After Trade Deadline

1 of 3

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On one hand, there are some franchises who probably move on from their head coach too quickly. We see some of the most successful franchises in the league are the ones who have continuity year-after-year at the top.

On the other, it's hard to ignore just how different this team looked against the Giants playing for Antonio Pierce after the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels last week.

"We've got a new leader right now," Davante Adams said, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, "and it's somebody that we can get behind and somebody that played the game. So it makes it a lot easier for us to connect with him, because he understands the mind of a player and he's done a really good job just making sure we understand that it's not about him -- it's about this team. It's about us figuring it out and getting behind him, obviously."

In a league where every team has NFL-caliber talent and most games are decided by just a handful of plays, culture matters. Having a leader that a team believes in matters.

It's pretty clear based on the way this team has played and the way they responded when McDaniels was gone that the former Patriots offensive coordinator was not that leader.

With the franchise also parting ways with Dave Ziegler, the Raiders went into the trade deadline with a lame-duck duo at the front of the organization. That's not the best way to approach the trade deadline.