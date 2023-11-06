NFL Scout: Jets HC Saleh 'Lives and Dies with Every Snap' Due to Aaron Rodgers Trade

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Jets have one of the best young cores in the NFL, but there's a belief that their window for title contention won't be open for much longer.

One NFC scout told ESPN's Rich Cimini that he believes the trade for Aaron Rodgers created a scenario where head coach Robert Saleh knows he needs to take advantage of having New York's vaunted 2022 draft class on their rookie deals.

"Their window is now because they'll have to pay all those guys in a couple of years," the NFC scout said. "That's why they felt so pressured to make the Rodgers trade. They have to win now or everyone is gone. You watch Saleh on the sideline and he lives and dies with every snap because he knows they mortgaged the farm."

Star receiver Garrett Wilson, cornerback Sauce Gardner, running back Breece Hall and defensive end Jermaine Johnson make up to talented young core that played a part in attracting Rodgers to the Jets. All of them will be eligible for new contracts after the 2024 season.

Rodgers' torn Achilles that he suffered four plays into this season partly derailed New York's hopes of contending for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII. However, the team is riding a three-game win streak into its Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers and remains alive in the hunt for the playoffs.