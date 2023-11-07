NFL Week 10 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/Unders

1 of 3

Ravens -6 Versus Browns



Steelers -3.5 Versus Packers



Cowboys -15.5 Versus Giants



We're starting off by picking a Baltimore Ravens team that has felt neigh unbeatable by everyone but themselves. The Ravens have lost twice, but they committed a combined five turnovers in those games and lost by a combined 10 points.



The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, are coming off a shutout victory. However, Cleveland's defense has appeared vulnerable over the last month against everyone other than the Arizona Cardinals and rookie quarterback Clayton Tune.



The Browns' offensive inconsistencies and injuries also play a factor. Nick Chubb is out for the year, and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is headed to injured reserve with a high-grade MCL sprain, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.



Against an aggressive Ravens defense and Lamar Jackson—who shredded the Browns in a 28-3 blowout in their first meeting—this doesn't bode well. Baltimore should win by a touchdown or more.



The Pittsburgh Steelers—one of two teams to defeat Baltimore this season—could find similar success at home against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers did win in Week 9, but it was a sloppy performance against the Matthew Stafford-less Los Angeles Rams.



Pittsburgh is at home, will have extra time to prepare and can get after the continually up-and-down Jordan Love. The Steelers have gotten good at winning ugly games, but they should take this one decisively.



The Dallas Cowboys are massive favorites against the New York Giants, but they should cover. Dallas throttled the Giants 40-0 in New York to open the season, and it's at home for the rematch.

