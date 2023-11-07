NFL Week 10 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/Unders

NFL Week 10 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/UndersNovember 7, 2023
The unpredictable adventure that has been the 2023 NFL season experienced its latest chapter in Week 9, and the surprises kept rolling.
Seriously, who had the Las Vegas Raiders firing their head coach and general manager mid-week and then winning in a blowout days later, or Joshua Dobbs have three-touchdown games for two different teams in consecutive weeks on their 2023 bingo card?
Predicting the outcomes of games has become more difficult than ever, and packaging contests into parlays is an even more daunting challenge.
However, we're going to dive into the recent results and the matchups to identify three parlays worth considering in Week 10.
Three-Game Parlay
Ravens -6 Versus Browns
Steelers -3.5 Versus Packers
Cowboys -15.5 Versus Giants
We're starting off by picking a Baltimore Ravens team that has felt neigh unbeatable by everyone but themselves. The Ravens have lost twice, but they committed a combined five turnovers in those games and lost by a combined 10 points.
The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, are coming off a shutout victory. However, Cleveland's defense has appeared vulnerable over the last month against everyone other than the Arizona Cardinals and rookie quarterback Clayton Tune.
The Browns' offensive inconsistencies and injuries also play a factor. Nick Chubb is out for the year, and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is headed to injured reserve with a high-grade MCL sprain, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Against an aggressive Ravens defense and Lamar Jackson—who shredded the Browns in a 28-3 blowout in their first meeting—this doesn't bode well. Baltimore should win by a touchdown or more.
The Pittsburgh Steelers—one of two teams to defeat Baltimore this season—could find similar success at home against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers did win in Week 9, but it was a sloppy performance against the Matthew Stafford-less Los Angeles Rams.
Pittsburgh is at home, will have extra time to prepare and can get after the continually up-and-down Jordan Love. The Steelers have gotten good at winning ugly games, but they should take this one decisively.
The Dallas Cowboys are massive favorites against the New York Giants, but they should cover. Dallas throttled the Giants 40-0 in New York to open the season, and it's at home for the rematch.
The Cowboys have fared much better in Arlington this season, and the Giants aren't equipped to put up much of a fight. Star tight end Darren Waller and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor are both on injured reserve. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones is now done for the year with a torn ACL that he suffered on Sunday.
Single-Game Parlay
Cowboys -15.5 Versus Giants
Cowboys -1050 (bet $1050 to win $100) to Win
Cowboys and Giants Over 39.5 Points
If the Cowboys don't win this one convincingly, it'll be one of the biggest shockers of the 2023 season.
We've seen some weird stuff this year, but seeing Tommy DeVito and the Giants beat the Cowboys on the road might top them all. DeVito is New York's third-string quarterback, and with both Jones and Taylor unavailable, he'll presumably start in Week 10.
With DeVito at the helm for most of the last two weeks, the Giants have produced a mere 16 points.
One has to wonder if the Giants even plan to do any more winning in 2023. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Jones will "undergo surgery with the plan of being ready for the 2024 season."
Given how poorly Jones played when healthy this year, New York might be more interested in losing out and securing a top quarterback prospect like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye in next April's draft.
Even of the Giants are intent on playing for pride this weekend, they're fodder for a Cowboys team that is likely very angry about falling short against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Dallas dropped 40 on the Giants in Week 1. Expect the Cowboys to do it again in the rematch.
Over/Under Parlay
Cowboys and Giants Over 39.5 Points
Vikings and Saints Over 41 Points
Colts and Patriots Under 43.5 Points
The Cowboys can and should hit the over by themselves this Sunday. We'd expect the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints to top what is another low points line.
The Saints offense has found a spark over its last two-and-a-half games, and Derek Carr and Co. should find some success against Minnesota's 17th-ranked scoring defense. The Vikings, meanwhile, might have something in recent trade acquisition Joshua Dobbs.
Dobbs arrive in Minnesota midweek. On Sunday, he took over for a concussed Jaren Hall and delivered three touchdowns—two passing, one rushing—against a solid Atlanta Falcons defense.
While New Orleans' defense has talent, it has surrendered no fewer than 17 points over its past three games—it just surrendered 17 to Tyson Bagent in Week 9. Whether the Vikings start Hall or Dobbs in this one, expect it to hit the over.
The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots, meanwhile, should be headed for the under. The Colts offense has looked competent with Gardner Minshew II under center, but it has been prone to mistakes.
Indy scored just 13 offensive points against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, got two pick-sixes from Kenny Moore II and still failed to top 40 points.
The Patriots offensive woes have been a problem all season, and a trip to Germany isn't going to solve anything. Expect a sloppy, low-scoring contest to kick off Sunday's action in the a.m.
