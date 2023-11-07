NFL Picks 2023: Early Week 10 Odds to Exploit after Final Week 9 Results

2 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Titans have a second straight road game against a competitive opponent. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost four straight, but they've rarely been blown out this season and are getting solid quarterback play from Baker Mayfield.



Mayfield should have led the Bucs to a fourth-quarter comeback in Week 9, but the Tampa defense allowed rookie QB C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans to score a go-ahead touchdown rapidly.



Mayfield threw a touchdown pass to Cade Otton with just 46 seconds remaining. It took less than 46 seconds for Stroud to march the Texans 75 yards down the field and win it.



The Buccaneers secondary is struggling, and the offense has to be discouraged after having its heart ripped out by poor coaching and worse defense.

