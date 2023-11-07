NFL Picks 2023: Early Week 10 Odds to Exploit after Final Week 9 Results

NFL Picks 2023: Early Week 10 Odds to Exploit after Final Week 9 ResultsNovember 7, 2023
Maybe, just maybe, we found a little clarity on the NFL's 2023 playoff picture in Week 9. The Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles all established themselves as top title contenders with convincing wins over quality opponents.
The Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks, meanwhile, struggled once again versus playoff-caliber teams.
Week 10 is set to have several more potentially eye-opening matchups. The playoff race may be coming into focus, but we're only at the halfway point in 2023.
Who do we like in Week 10? Let's dive into the matchup and the latest results to answer that very question.
Steelers -3.5 Versus Packers
On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up yet another victory in a game where they were outplayed by the opposition. If not for some very questionable late Tennessee Titans play-calling, rookie quarterback Will Levis would probably be 2-0 as a starter.
However, winning ugly is something that Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have mastered in 2023. We saw some positive strides in Week 9 too. Matt Canada seemed to be a more effective play caller on the sideline, and Broderick Jones added a spark to the ground game.
Pittsburgh now has extra time to prepare for hosting the volatile Green Bay Packers.
Green Bay got its third win of the season on Sunday, but the Packers beat a Los Angeles Rams team that didn't have starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. Jordan Love avoided costly mistakes in Week 9, but he still doesn't look like an upper-echelon quarterback.
Neither does Kenny Pickett, but in a potentially ugly offensive game between two inexperienced quarterbacks, the team with the better defense and the Hall of Fame head coach should win convincingly.
Titans +1 at Buccaneers
The Titans have a second straight road game against a competitive opponent. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost four straight, but they've rarely been blown out this season and are getting solid quarterback play from Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield should have led the Bucs to a fourth-quarter comeback in Week 9, but the Tampa defense allowed rookie QB C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans to score a go-ahead touchdown rapidly.
Mayfield threw a touchdown pass to Cade Otton with just 46 seconds remaining. It took less than 46 seconds for Stroud to march the Texans 75 yards down the field and win it.
The Buccaneers secondary is struggling, and the offense has to be discouraged after having its heart ripped out by poor coaching and worse defense.
Levis and the Texans, who will have an extra three days to prepare, can win outright in this one. The Buccaneers have the talent to hold serve at home. I'm not convinced that the Bucs have the belief—in themselves or in Todd Bowles' staff—to get it done against Levis, Derrick Henry and a Titans team with extra rest.
Bills -7.5 Versus Broncos
10 days after surviving the Buccaneers on Thursday night, but Buffalo Bills laid another egg. This time, Buffalo fell 18-24 to the Bengals, and many of the team's issues returned. The offense got off to another slow start, the defense couldn't hold up when it had to, and Josh Allen's mistake-prone play reared its ugly head.
Allen had just one interception but he took a critical sack late in the second quarter that set up Cincinnati with great field position and their third touchdown of the first half.
Now Buffalo has to prepare for a Denver Broncos team that handled the Kansas City Chiefs before heading into its Week 9 bye. It won't be easy because Denver is starting to find its way under head coach Sean Payton.
The Broncos have won back-to-back games, and their much-maligned defense hasn't surrendered more than 19 points over the last three contests.
However, the Broncos are far from perfect. Russell Wilson has had mistake-prone stretches, and Denver has won just one game on the road this season—against the Struggling Chicago Bears.
If the Bills can't lean on their home-field advantage on Monday night and beat the Broncos by more than a touchdown, it may be time to write off Buffalo as a legitimate title contender.
