Giants' Daniel Jones Out for Season After Suffering Knee Injury in Raiders Loss

Giants' Daniel Jones Out for Season After Suffering Knee Injury in Raiders LossNovember 6, 2023
Ian Maule/Getty Images
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after being diagnosed with a torn ACL.
Jones was injured in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He had missed the previous three games due to a neck injury.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
