    Giants' Daniel Jones Out for Season After Suffering Knee Injury in Raiders Loss

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 6, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 05: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)
    Ian Maule/Getty Images

    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after being diagnosed with a torn ACL.

    Jones was injured in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He had missed the previous three games due to a neck injury.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

