NFL Odds Week 10: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

2 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

When the Baltimore Ravens have managed to get out of their own way—in other words, avoid turnovers and other miscues—they've looked like arguably the best team in football.



The Ravens picked up their seventh win of the season on Sunday by embarrassing a good Seattle Seahawks team 37-3. They'll be back at home this week to host a good but flawed Cleveland Browns team.



The Browns defense just pitched its first shutout since the 2007 season, but it was working against the Arizona Cardinals and rookie quarterback Clayton Tune. Cleveland's defense appeared very vulnerable in the four games prior, including during a 28-3 blowout loss to the Ravens in Week 4.



Deshaun Watson did return at quarterback for Cleveland, but he didn't fix the Browns' ongoing offensive issues—they were just 6-of-17 on third down. To make matters worse, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was carted off with a knee injury.

