NFL Odds Week 10: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule
Believe it or not, we're already reached the NFL's midseason. It's been an exciting campaign thus far, and the NFL playoff race is beginning to heat up.
Week 10 is shaping up to be another good one, with several potential playoff contenders set to face off against one another. The weekend kicks off, however, with two teams who are currently not in contention.
The 1-7 Carolina Panthers will visit the 2-7 Chicago Bears on Thursday night. The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles will be on bye this week.
Below, we'll dive into the upcoming matchups and the latest results to identify a few enticing wagering options based on the early lines.
Bears -3.5 Versus Panthers
The Bears have gone 1-3 with rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent finishing under center, but they've been competitive in three of the four games. On Sunday, Chicago fell 24-17 to the New Orleans Saints following a fourth-quarter touchdown pass by Taysom Hill.
The last time Justin Fields finished a game, the Bears blew out the Commanders 40-20 on Thursday Night Football.
There's a chance that Fields (thumb) will be back this Thursday, as he returned to practice last Friday. With Fields' return possible, now is a great time to jump on this line with Chicago at home.
The Panthers have struggled mightily in almost every phase this season, and rookie quarterback Bryce Young (77.1 QB rating) has been particularly disappointing. Carolina's defense is susceptible to the run (4.4 yards per carry allowed), which is something D'Onta Foreman and the Bears' rushing attack can exploit.
Chicago hung with the 5-4 Saints in New Orleans despite a four-turnover day from Bagent. As long as they can avoid turning it over at such a high rate, the Bears should cover here, regardless of who gets the start at quarterback.
Ravens -6 Versus Browns
When the Baltimore Ravens have managed to get out of their own way—in other words, avoid turnovers and other miscues—they've looked like arguably the best team in football.
The Ravens picked up their seventh win of the season on Sunday by embarrassing a good Seattle Seahawks team 37-3. They'll be back at home this week to host a good but flawed Cleveland Browns team.
The Browns defense just pitched its first shutout since the 2007 season, but it was working against the Arizona Cardinals and rookie quarterback Clayton Tune. Cleveland's defense appeared very vulnerable in the four games prior, including during a 28-3 blowout loss to the Ravens in Week 4.
Deshaun Watson did return at quarterback for Cleveland, but he didn't fix the Browns' ongoing offensive issues—they were just 6-of-17 on third down. To make matters worse, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was carted off with a knee injury.
Lamar Jackson had little trouble picking apart the Browns defense in the first meeting. While the Browns may keep things a little closer this time, they have too many injuries and consistency issues to prevent Baltimore from winning by at least a touchdown.
Vikings and Saints over 41 Points
Is the Saints offense good? Perhaps not, but Derek Carr and Co. have found a rhythm dating back to the second half of Week 8. New Orleans scored 18 points after intermission against eh Jacksonville Jaguars and has scored 62 points over the last two weeks.
While the Saints defense is solid, it has allowed now fewer than 17 points in a game over the past month. The Minnesota Vikings offense, meanwhile, may not be as dead as initially thought following the season-ending loss of Kirk Cousins.
Minnesota just dropped 31 points on a good Atlanta Falcons defense despite losing rookie quarterback Jaren Hall to a concussion after only six pass attempts. Joshua Dobbs, who arrived in a mid-week trade, produced three touchdowns (one rushing) while leading the Vikings to victory.
There's also a chance that Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson returns from injured reserve (hamstring) this week, though it's looking unlikely.
"Jefferson still has to meet with the doctors, the team has to decide how it wants to handle Jefferson, and there currently continues to be uncertainty about his status, per sources," ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Regardless of Jefferson's status, this line is simply too low for the under.
