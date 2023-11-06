Dak Prescott Reflects on Eagles Loss: Cowboys 'Didn't Pass and That Sucks'

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was disappointed to see the team yet again come up short against a Super Bowl contender from the NFC.

"If [this game was a test], we didn't pass, and that sucks," he told reporters after Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. "Everybody in that locker room believed. And we still do. Don't get me wrong. We were inches away from this being a different game, about being a different outcome at the end of the game, with the way that was being played. But we're getting better. I can promise you that. We're going to continue to get better. We're getting better, and we're OK."

Cowboys players and fans can at least take some solace from the fact this defeat was much closer than the 42-10 drubbing the San Francisco 49ers delivered in Week 5. Prescott was excellent as well, finishing 29-of-44 for 374 yards and three touchdowns.

The way in which Dallas lost might reinforce the perception the franchise is simply snakebitten, though.

The team had a 1st-and-5 from the Eagles' 11-yard line with 27 seconds remaining, only for two penalties and a sack to set them up at the 27-yard line for the final play. CeeDee Lamb caught a pass at the 4-yard line but couldn't find the end zone before fumbling the ball.

The Cowboys are still second in the NFC East and occupy a wild-card position. Barring a second-half collapse, a third straight trip to the playoffs should beckon.