Steve Kerr Talks Steph Curry, LeBron James and USA Roster Decisions for 2024 Olympics

LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have all expressed an interest in playing in next summer's Paris Olympics, but Golden State Warriors and Team USA coach Steve Kerr said the roster is not even close to being finalized.

"That conversation is coming over the next couple of months," Kerr told Joe Vardon of The Athletic. "We'd like to have a roster set sooner rather than later. We don't have a date, but, you know, obviously, we don't want to leave guys in limbo.

"You want everybody excited about the prospect (of playing for Team USA); that's the first sign of, hey, we're taking this really seriously. A lot of guys are dying to play. Obviously, Grant has to lead the way in terms of building our strategy, and we haven't made any decisions. It's highly likely that guys who want to play may not be … whether it's established guys or guys who have been with us and guys who just played and played really well this last go-around, no matter how you slice it, you can only take 12, so it's very, very difficult, and it's a painful process because, you know, you get really attached to guys.

"This last group was so wonderful. In a lot of ways, I wanted to win the gold and just run it back."

Kerr led a youth-laden group of players to a disappointing fourth-place finish in this summer's FIBA World Cup. It's likely Kerr will be spearheading a star-studded affair in Paris, with the Games acting as an international last hurrah for a generation of players.

