Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Keaton Mitchell Leads Top Free-Agent Pickups

2 of 5

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

DK DFS Value: $4,700

Keaton Mitchell has been on the fantasy radar for some time but finally had his breakout showing in Week 9. The Baltimore Ravens running back had spent the first five weeks of his rookie campaign sidelined with a shoulder injury and was sparingly used in the first two contests for which he was active. After missing another contest in Week 8 with a hamstring issue, the undrafted free agent put on a clinic against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Mitchell was clearly the most effective back in Baltimore's platoon, evidenced by the 138 yards and a score he posted on a mere nine carries. He gashed Seattle's defense for several massive gains, including a 60-yard rush and a 40-yard scoring scamper, while playing a mere 14 offensive snaps.

Gus Edwards and Justice Hill—the two veterans who had been handling the lion's share of backfield work following J.K. Dobbins' season-ending injury in the opener—were also prominently involved in the contest, but neither popped the way that Mitchell did. Edwards drew the start and scored a pair of touchdowns while rushing five times for 52 yards on his 14 offensive plays, while Hill was on the field for 48 offensive snaps but had just 13 totes, turning them into 40 yards. Although his lone catch went for negative-four yards, Mitchell was the only Baltimore back to record a reception in the contest.

With Mitchell clearly healthy and capable, he should soon earn a significant increase in volume following this breakout performance. He logged a top-four finish at his position in fantasy, while Hill hasn't even finished in the top-18 this season. Edwards has started to fare better, including rating in the top 10 in each of the past three weeks, but he hadn't placed inside the top 20 over the first six contests.

Baltimore's backfield has needed a spark since losing Dobbins. While the team's decision to stand pat at the trade deadline may have been surprising, it seems the franchise's belief in Mitchell is paying off. The dynamic rookie should only become a bigger part of their offense down the stretch and should be rostered in nearly every fantasy format for this reason.