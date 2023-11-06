3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 9 Win vs. Giants

1 of 3

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Raiders played with a renewed energy on Sunday.

The bad vibes that surrounded the end of McDaniels' tenure were washed away and the win over the Giants truly felt like a fresh start.

O'Connell's start over Jimmy Garoppolo also brought a freshness to the Raiders' Week 9 approach.

The rookie quarterback did not do anything special, but he did not make any mistakes and made some key throws when he was asked to.

The Raiders still have to work on getting Davante Adams more involved in the offense, but they can deal with a four-catch, 34-yard day as long as their offensive star played well.

Jacobs carried the offense with his two-touchdown performance that put away the result by halftime.