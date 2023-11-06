Bills' Damar Hamlin Says Return to Bengals' Stadium Was 'Everything to Me'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin may not have gotten to play in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but he Buffalo Bills safety's return to Paycor Stadium meant "everything" to him.

Hamlin, who was a healthy inactive, commented on his return following Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Bengals.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in January and was given CPR on the field. The game was postponed in the moment and later canceled.

Hamlin spent two weeks in the hospital before being released and embarking on one of the most remarkable comebacks in sports history. The 25-year-old was cleared to resume his football career in April and made the Bills' 53-man roster out of training camp.

Buffalo has made Hamlin a healthy inactive for eight of its first nine games this season.

Hamlin announced prior to Sunday's game that he was launching a scholarship program to honor the medical team that saved his life.