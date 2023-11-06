X

    Bills' Damar Hamlin Says Return to Bengals' Stadium Was 'Everything to Me'

    November 6, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills holds a football during warmups prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Damar Hamlin may not have gotten to play in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but he Buffalo Bills safety's return to Paycor Stadium meant "everything" to him.

    Hamlin, who was a healthy inactive, commented on his return following Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Bengals.

    Damar Hamlin

    Tonight was everything for me.. y'all don't know the half of it. Trust me. <a href="https://t.co/eQGkrqtZK0">https://t.co/eQGkrqtZK0</a>

    Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in January and was given CPR on the field. The game was postponed in the moment and later canceled.

    Hamlin spent two weeks in the hospital before being released and embarking on one of the most remarkable comebacks in sports history. The 25-year-old was cleared to resume his football career in April and made the Bills' 53-man roster out of training camp.

    Buffalo has made Hamlin a healthy inactive for eight of its first nine games this season.

    Hamlin announced prior to Sunday's game that he was launching a scholarship program to honor the medical team that saved his life.

    "I'm humbled by the opportunity to set up a scholarship program to honor this team of professionals—my Cincinnati heroes—who helped save my life," Hamlin said in a statement. "Today, as I look at honoring these Cincinnati heroes and lifting up young people who are trying to find their way, I'm reminded of the enormous blessing I've been given through my charity and the generosity of people around the world."

