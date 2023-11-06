3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 9 Loss vs. Commanders

2 of 3

New England let up its highest yardage total of the season on Sunday.

Washington totaled 420 yards, the majority of which came by way of Howell's arm.

The Commanders threw for 325 yards and four different players had more than 40 receiving yards. Five Washington players had at least four receptions.

New England's defense was especially bad at the start of the second half, when Washington scored all of its second-half points.

The Patriots let up a 75-yard touchdown drive and a 65-yard field goal series that flipped the complexion of the game.

Bill Belichick's side held a seven-point advantage after it kicked a field goal to open the third quarter.

Washington proceeded to put its two best offensive drives together and forced a punt in between those series to take the advantage.

New England forced the Commanders to punt on three occasions after those scores, but it still allowed 52 yards on those drives. The offense failed to flip the field after two of those punts. The third answering drive resulted in a game-ending interception.