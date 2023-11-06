Waiver Wire Week 10: Noah Brown, Keaton Mitchell, Otton Highlight Pickups to Know

2 of 3

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

An undrafted rookie out of East Carolina, Keaton Mitchell turned heads in training camp and the preseason, but that was pretty much it in terms of exposure.

Until Sunday.

With Baltimore buying itself plenty of breathing room by way of a 37-3 knockout of the Seattle Seahawks, the Ravens had chances to involve Mitchell, and they took advantage of that. He wound up handling nine carries and converting them into 138 yards and a score. He was so electric that he scored on a 40-yard run, and it wasn't even his best highlight of the day.