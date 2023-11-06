Chargers vs. Jets Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF

Chargers vs. Jets Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNFNovember 6, 2023
DraftKings daily fantasy football players are already familiar with using the Los Angeles Chargers in single-game contests.
They soon will know everything about the New York Jets as well, as they start a run of three straight nationally-televised games on Monday at MetLife Stadium.
Los Angeles' roster possesses the most intriguing DFS point earner in Austin Ekeler, who exploded in the passing game against the Chicago Bears in Week 8.
Ekeler could be used even more on Monday with Josh Palmer out due to a knee injury.
Picking value plays from the depth underneath Ekeler and Keenan Allen will be difficult, and that may lead you to rostering two tight ends in DraftKings contests.
Justin Herbert should look to Donald Parham Jr. in a few key spots and Zach Wilson could seek Tyler Conklin against a Chargers defense that struggles against tight ends.
Start Lineup Build with Austin Ekeler
Get the latest DFS values at DraftKings.
DFS players should start any Monday roster build with the most famous fantasy football player within the NFL.
Ekeler torched the Bears for 94 receiving yards on seven catches last week. He also had 29 rushing yards on 15 carries.
The Chargers running back should have at least 20 total touches on Sunday, as Herbert looks to work around the wide receiver injuries.
Los Angeles does not have a dynamic pass-catcher behind Allen on the wide receiver or tight end depth charts, so Ekeler will be specifically targeted by certain passing plays.
Ekeler had at least 20 total touches in three of his four appearances in 2023. He has at least 14 carries in every game and was targeted at least five times in three of those contests.
He should have the ball in his hands more than any non-quarterback on either roster. That potential workload should lead to plenty of captain positions in DraftKings contests.
The key to DFS success on Monday will be building a unit around Ekeler that is unique to other lineups.
Rely on Garrett Wilson for High Point Total
Garrett Wilson is the only Jets wide receiver with more than 30 targets and 20 catches.
Wilson was targeted on 25 occasions in the last two weeks. He had 46 balls thrown to him in the last four games.
The Jets' No. 1 wide receiver should be a good complement to Ekeler as part of a foundation in DFS contests.
The Ohio State product is going up against a Los Angeles defense that allowed over 400 total yards in its last two road contests against the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings.
Wilson should find plenty of space inside the Los Angeles secondary, and he could easily reach the 100-yard mark for the second straight week.
Wilson is the chalkier wide receiver play than Keenan Allen because Ekeler takes up some of Allen's target share. Wilson is not affected by the running back usage in the Jets' aerial attack.
Look to Tight Ends as Value Plays
Tight end is where the DFS value is at on Monday.
Parham produced season highs in targets, catches and receiving yards in the Week 8 win over the Bears.
At 6'8", Parham is always a candidate to score a touchdown, especially in short-yardage red-zone situations.
Parham's red-zone production should not be affected by Gerald Everett's return. Everett will be a popular pick for Monday's game, but he poses less of a scoring threat than Parham. One scoring catch could be the difference in where your lineup finishes on DraftKings.
Conklin could be in for a big game in support of Wilson in the passing game.
The Chargers gave up 10 catches on 10 targets to Cole Kmet last week with Tyson Bagent quarterbacking the Bears.
Conklin may not be on everyone's DFS radar because he did not have a catch in Week 8 and dropped off from 67 receiving yards to 24 from Week 6 to Week 7.
The Jets' No. 1 tight end should be trusted despite those lackluster numbers because of the weakness in the middle of the Los Angeles defense.
If you want a deep value play, C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert could be used in the Jets' favorable matchup at tight end. They would only benefit your lineup in scoring situations.
