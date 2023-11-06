Chargers vs. Jets Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF

1 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Get the latest DFS values at DraftKings.

DFS players should start any Monday roster build with the most famous fantasy football player within the NFL.

Ekeler torched the Bears for 94 receiving yards on seven catches last week. He also had 29 rushing yards on 15 carries.

The Chargers running back should have at least 20 total touches on Sunday, as Herbert looks to work around the wide receiver injuries.

Los Angeles does not have a dynamic pass-catcher behind Allen on the wide receiver or tight end depth charts, so Ekeler will be specifically targeted by certain passing plays.

Ekeler had at least 20 total touches in three of his four appearances in 2023. He has at least 14 carries in every game and was targeted at least five times in three of those contests.

He should have the ball in his hands more than any non-quarterback on either roster. That potential workload should lead to plenty of captain positions in DraftKings contests.